EAU CLAIRE — Which is more important to a soccer team — offense or defense?

Aly and Karley Ferguson might have different answers.

The two sisters are important parts of different position groups for a surging Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team that hits the second half of the regular season firmly in the hunt for a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference championship.

Older sister Aly is a senior midfielder for the co-op while the younger sophomore Karley helps an improved defense.

Aly is fourth on the team in points (13) with five goals and three assists so far this season, already eclipsing her mark of three goals a season ago. The soccer story for the sister duo starts with Aly as she started with the sport at the age of 4 and Karley was “dragged along” but quickly found her passion as well. Aly and Karley have played together on rec league teams, but with the graduation of some key defenders last year it has allowed Karley to rejoin her sister on the pitch this year.

With both players part of different positional groups, it allows each to do their own thing. Karley has found her role in a defensive group that has exceeded the expectations of coach Scott Hoffmann so far, allowing more than two goals in just one game this season.

“We’ve had a lot of mentors especially with the older seniors helping us in the middle and they’re telling us and helping us (with) what to do, helping us cover and teaching us what to do for the people that are coming up next year,” Karley said of the defense.

Offensively, Aly has fit in with a group showing no shortage of firepower. Junior midfielder Annabelle Schroeder began play statewide Thursday tied for second in the state in goals (29), second in assists (23) and second in total points (81), according to WisSports.net. Lexi Ridenour (14) and Colleen Callaghan (10) are also in double digits in goals scored.

“I feel like when there’s success for the offense, we really work together,” Aly said. “We try to trust each other as a team. We are very much a passing team so it’s not very individual. We’re very together as a team. And I just feel that helps us progress and it also helps us teach freshmen coming in and they watch us so it helps us become more of a team as well.”

This spring’s co-op isn’t the first successful team Aly has played for this school year. Last fall, Ferguson joined the football team for the first time and quickly found a role as the team’s placekicker. Aly made 26 of 44 extra points for the McDonell football team in helping the Macks win the program’s first conference championship since 1997. She was a first team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference honoree and an All-Chippewa County honorable mention.

“It was a very fun experience for me. I loved every minute of it,” Aly said of playing football. “I wished I would’ve played throughout my entire high school (career) and going into it I was a little nervous, a little scared and the guys helped me. They made me part of the team. They didn’t see me as an outcast.

“They brought me in and just me being able to actually help on the team really helped me be able to be part of the team and it helped people see I was part of the team, not just a girl playing football.”

Friday starts a key stretch for the team as the co-op heads to Wisconsin Rapids to take on two-time defending league champion Assumption. Regis/McDonell already owns a win against the Royals, a 4-1 victory on April 18 in Eau Claire. The co-op is battling Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Adams-Friendship atop the standings with a few weeks to go and one more match remaining against both.

“This team is an amazing team, and I see them as a second family,” Aly said. “It will be my second family no matter what, and I just love this team and I love this sport.”

“And we love having supporters out here (at games), and it really helps push us,” Karley added.

Those three teams could lock horns again in the postseason, where all three could be in contention to advance to the Division 4 state tournament in Milwaukee.

“We’re definitely hoping to go farther in our season this year,” Aly said. “At least we think we could maybe make it to state this year, and that’s what we’re hoping for. We just really have to keep working hard and putting all the work as we can throughout the season and just keep working as a team, keep growing as a team as well.”

The Fergusons will be there to help with their position groups as the co-op eyes a deep playoff push.

But back to the question at hand — is offense or defense more important?

The sisters opted for the diplomatic approach.

“Both,” Aly and Karley said together. “They’re both very important.”

