It's hard to beat the Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team.

It's even harder to do so without the services of an all-conference goalkeeper.

Chi-Hi had to dig deep into its bench for a new keeper in Thursday's 4-0 defeat to the Old Abes at Dorais Field.

Junior Mallory Colle left the game early on and the team had to move freshman midfielder Joey Boehnen into net. Colle told Chi-Hi coach Al Ali she wasn't feeling well prior to the game, but came out for warmups and gave it a gutsy effort before being removed from the game a few minutes into the contest. Boehnen made nine saves in the game and kept the Cardinals close until the Old Abes scored three goals in the 24 minutes to pull away.

“We knew she was an athlete," Ali said of Boehnen. "I knew if I needed her to jump, she could jump. If she had to dive, she could dive and so we taught her the basics that she needed to know and for a girl that’s a freshman and hasn’t played soccer since like second grade, I think she did an amazing job being thrown in there against a team that’s going to be in the talk for a conference title at the end of the year.”

Eau Claire Memorial got on the board in the 28th minute on a goal from Lydia Paulmier. But despite controlling the time of possession in the first half, the Old Abes led by just one entering halftime. After the break the Cardinals made some changes and generated more ball control and opportunity but couldn't get one past goalkeeper Ashlynn Schroeder.

Sarah Lester, Ella Herman and Eliana Boda all scored for Eau Claire Memorial (1-0-1, 1-0-0) during a 12-minute stretch in the second half to push the Old Abes to victory.

“It came down to being patient and capitalizing on opportunities," Eau Claire Memorial coach Olivia Mroczenski said. "We definitely capitalized on that towards the end.”

Despite the loss, Ali was pleased with what he saw from his team in the wake of a challenging situation versus a strong foe.

“We’re working on an entirely new system that most of these girls haven’t played before or even thought about the things we’re asking them to do," Ali said. "So when they’re playing with the quality of (Eau Claire) Memorial, things are going to get to get a little bit hectic and they’re going to panic and we’re going to fall out of it a little bit and that’s what happened. But what I saw was a team that can play with probably the best team in the conference and I’m excited to see what we can do against them at the end of the year.”

Chi-Hi (0-1-1, 0-1-0) started the season with a 1-1 tie at Stevens Point on Tuesday. Last year the Cardinals won 12 games for the first time since 2011 and finished in the top half of the Big Rivers standings. The team wants to keep building on the success its had in recent years.

“As high as our expectations are because our community knows how well we can do, I think we’re still out there to surprise people," Ali said. "I think people are expecting us to be competitive near the top. I think when it comes down to it we have a real shot.”

Chi-Hi hosts Somerset on Monday before returning to Big Rivers play next Thursday at New Richmond.

“The results I’m not concerned about," Ali said of Thursday's game. "What I saw was a team that’s ready to battle regardless of what happens.”