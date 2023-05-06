EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team entered the season with some uncertainty on defense.

But many questions have been answered as the co-op is off to a 9-2 start. And even after a 2-0 loss to Eau Claire North on Saturday at the Lori Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament hosted by UW-Eau Claire at Bollinger Field, the team and coach Scott Hoffmann feel good about how the team has defended so far.

“It’s exceeded my expectations," Hoffmann said of the defense. "The two seniors back there Macyn (Cullinan) and Rowan (Webster) have shown great leadership and we’ve got a younger defender in Karley (Ferguson) and Brittany (Martin) is a junior but boy they played well and the two in front of them Therese (Kern) and Mattie (Albright) are playing that six and eight position outstanding.”

Eau Claire Regis/McDonell (9-2) has allowed more than two goals just once so far this season — a 4-3 defeat to Adams-Friendship last Tuesday. Saturday marked a big step up in competition for the co-op as Regis/McDonell faced off with a surging Huskies (6-2-3) squad. Eau Claire North is in the middle of the pack in the Big Rivers Conference standings with league wins over Chi-Hi and rival Eau Claire Memorial in recent weeks.

“The competition like this doesn’t exist at the D4 level so for us to have an opportunity to play Eau Claire North at the D1 level is really special and we really appreciate it because it teaches our girls how to play the game," Hoffmann said. "The passing Eau Claire North did is kind of what we aspire to as a team.”

Rebecca Renslo opened the scoring with an unassisted just before the five-minute mark of the first half. The score stayed that way until Halle Steinmetz knocked home a goal with help from Abby Liddell at 46:44 for the margin of victory. Tessa Roach made 12 saves in goal for Regis/McDonell.

“I was really proud of our defense for sure," Hoffmann said. "Our back six and our goalkeeper did a really nice job against a really good Eau Claire North team this year.”

Regis/McDonell has piled up plenty of goals in its start to the season. Junior midfielder Annabelle Schroeder entered Saturday second in the state in goals scored (27), assists (19) and total points (73) according to WisSports.net. Senior midfielder/forward Lexi Ridenour has added 13 goals while Colleen Callaghan (10), Aly Ferguson (5), Lilly Lewis (3) and Albright (1) have found the net thus far. But despite those lofty goal numbers, Hoffmann believes his team can be more versatile in how it scores while taking advantage of the chances it creates.

“We’ve been talking about how can we get more creative on offense and this is another example of a game where you’ve got to do different things as a forward to try to find an open spot against a defense like this," Hoffmann said.

Regis/McDonell's signature win so far was a 4-1 defeat of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on April 18. The Royals have won the last two Division 4 sectional championships and have won the first two Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference championships since the league was created in 2021.

“When we beat Assumption it was a lot because of the defense," Hoffmann said. "Now a lot of it has to do with Annabelle Schroeder in the middle too and her ability to create and move the ball around. North took it away from us a little bit today. They did a good job of that.”

Eau Claire Regis/McDonell was ranked ninth in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll.

The second half of the league schedule is underway with Regis/McDonell, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Adams-Friendship tied atop the league standings each with 7-1 records. Regis/McDonell heads for Wisconsin Rapids to face the Royals on Friday and the co-op closes conference play by hosting Adams-Friendship on May 25.

