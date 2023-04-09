Numbers and excitement are up this spring for the Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer team.

The co-op has its largest group of players in history and already has two wins in the board for 13th-year coach Scott Hoffmann.

The offense showcased potency in victories over Medford and Somerset early in the season, not a surprise given much of the team's returning experience comes in that area.

“We’ve got a strong group of girls who pass the ball really well but possess the ball really well and take on the opponent’s defense," Hoffmann said. "We do have a strong ability to push the ball forward.”

Junior midfielder Annabelle Schroeder is off to a strong start with six goals and four assists in those two games, ranking among state leaders in all three categories early on in the year. Colleen Callaghan had three goals and Aly Ferguson scored once in the early wins. Schroeder and Callaghan were first team All-Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference selections a season ago and along with returning senior Lexi Ridenour combined to score 51 goals in 2022.

Defensively the co-op had some departures but does return experienced defenders Macyn Cullinan and Rowan Webster as well as goalkeeper Tessa Roach. After some hiccups in a 7-1 win over Medford to open the season on March 30, Hoffmann liked how his defense played in a 3-0 win over Somerset on April 3.

“I was really pleased with the defense," Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann likes how his team shares the ball and will continue to work on capitalizing on many of those strong scoring chances.

“Part of the strength is crossing the ball in,” Hoffmann said, “weakness is what happens when that cross ball comes in. So I hope to work with some of the girls in the middle to better control those crosses and get them directed towards the goal.”

A dozen new players entered the program this season as freshman and Hoffman is excited to see how they could make an impact not only this season, but in the coming years. Forward Lilly Lewis and midfielder Therese Kern could see plenty of playing time off the bat while others could find roles sooner than later as key subs.

“You always hope to have a group of girls that can come in and spell girls if they get tired, but girls soccer is physical and already we’ve got a couple girls that are nicked up and injured and had to sit out so it happens pretty fast," Hoffmann said. "So who’s going to come in? Who’s the next person up? That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

Regis/McDonell finished 15-7 a season ago, falling the top-seeded Washburn 4-3 in the Division 4 regional finals after taking second to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference season standings.

With many players from the successful team back again this year, Hoffmann believes his team can put together another successful campaign. Assumption will once again be the team to beat in the conference and could also be the team to beat on the way to the Division 4 state tournament as the two teams are on opposite ends of the same sectional.

But well before that time possibly comes, the co-op has a busy regular season that should shift into full gear this week. Regis/McDonell plays four of its next five games on the road starting Tuesday at Arcadia/Independence before a road game at Wautoma/Wild Rose on Friday. The lone home game in that stretch is a big one as Wisconsin Rapids Assumption travels to Eau Claire on April 18 with the two teams meeting again in Wisconsin Rapids on May 12. A road-heavy schedule early opens up in the second half of the season.