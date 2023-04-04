The Chi-Hi girls soccer team has been surging in recent years.

And on the heels of the program’s winningest year in more than a decade, the Cardinals have no intention on slowing down.

Chi-Hi returns several key players from last year’s 12-win campaign and looks to continue the program’s climb back into the top half of the Big Rivers Conference.

“It’s good to have the majority of the crew back and they’re hungry,” Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said. “They know we have unfinished business from last year. I knew we had the talent to compete like we did last year and I thought we were going to be another year away than what we were. Really we got about halfway through last year and the girls really realized that we can do stuff and while we fell short I think they’re ready to make that next step this year.”

The Cardinals logged a 12-6-2 record in 2022 — the most wins in a season since 2011. Along the way the team ended a 20-game winless streak to Hudson with a 2-1 win. Experience is back around the pitch including four All-Big Rivers honorees. Senior defender Sami Perlberg was a second team all-conference selection after four assists and 141 defensive stops as a junior and is someone Ali called a top defender in the conference.

Fellow senior Mallory Colle was a second team all-conference pick in goal with 107 saves and 74 defensive stops while still being relatively new to the sport.

Sophomore forward Lizzy Dallas quickly emerged as a scoring threat in her first year with 12 goals and four assists, picking up all-conference honorable mention. Dallas will take over as the team’s top scorer with the graduation of Haley Mason, who is now playing in college at Southwest Minnesota State. Junior midfielder Kadi Diallo had two goals, three assists and 55 defensive stops in an all-conference honorable mention season with Ali lauding her playmaking ability.

Ali also expects freshman Fenne Penterman to make an impact in the midfield in her first season to go with a strong roster.

“We have girls on this team that can do things and they’re going to be called upon to do that,” Ali said.

One of the biggest goals for the team this year will be continuing to grow and play as a team. Ali said at times last year the team was able to defer to Mason to make something happen. But with those 19 goals and nine assists now graduated, playing together and maximizing what the roster does well will be more important.

“The big one is we’re going to play as a unit,” Ali said. “While we have a number of girls who can be special and do a lot of really good things for us when we need somebody to take over, we have to learn to be a collective group and take advantage of everybody and not rely on any single person.”

This year marks Ali’s third since taking over the program following the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season and the team has shown growth, winning five games in 2021 before more than doubling that last year. Since a 12-9 campaign in 2011, the Cardinals had just one season (2016) with more than six wins before last year when the program finished fourth in the Big Rivers. Ali said the players are now seeing his changes have an impact on success and as the players get more comfortable in the system, they’re also correcting their own mistakes before the coaches have to.

“The success has made the buy-in that much easier, because they’re seeing it works and so when we challenge them in practice or we look at old film and see what we need to do better they understand it,” Ali said.

Mother Nature altered the team’s start to the season with three games scheduled for this week being either postponed or canceled. Currently the Cardinals are scheduled to open the season next Tuesday in Stevens Point before starting Big Rivers play against Eau Claire Memorial on April 13.

“I just think people need to come out and watch them,” Ali said of the team. “They’re going to be an exciting group to watch all season long. Just like any soccer season we’re going to have those slow, drug out games where not a lot of goals are scored. But overall I think it’s going to be a fun group to watch and they’re going to put up some points this year.”