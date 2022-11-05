Prep Girls Swimming Division 1 Sectionals: Chi-Hi's Watson wins 50-yard freestyle title

HUDSON — Chi-Hi senior Peyton Watson swam to a Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday in the 50-yard freestyle.

Watson earned the victory in 24.15 seconds to beat out Stevens Point's Jenna Breitbach (24.50) for the top spot and is joined in advancing in the event by freshman teammate Evelyn Arnold who tied for third place in 24.94.

The senior Watson also advanced individually in the 100 freestyle after finishing second in 52.73 behind River Falls' Ellery Ottem (50.68).

Chi-Hi also advanced a pair of freestyle relay teams with strong finishes. Both the 200 and 400 freestyle teams are moving on after runner-up finishes. The 200 team of Libby Spitz, Ella Spitz, Arnold and Watson was second in 1:40.77 behind D.C. Everest (1:40.23) while the 400 team of the same four swimmers timed in at 3:39.74 behind Stevens Point (3:37.85).

Ella Spitz and Lydia Hayden were second and sixth, respectively, in the 500 freestyle, Ella and Libby Spitz were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle and Julia Bluemke was seventh in the 200 individual medley. Arnold was also fourth in the 100 backstroke

As a team Chi-Hi finished third with a team score of 23.5 behind Stevens Point (345) and D.C. Everest (264.5).

The Division 1 state championships take place next Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.