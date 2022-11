Prep Girls Swimming Division 1 State: Chi-Hi's Watson 10th in 50-, 100-yard freestyle

Chi-Hi senior Peyton Watson finished in 10th place in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races on Saturday at the Division 1 state girls swimming championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Watson was 10th in the 50 with a time of 23.98 as Arrowhead's Hailey Tierney (21.84) won the race. The senior was also 10th in the 100 (32.14) as Tierney won that race as well (48.52), setting new state meet records in both wins. Evelyn Arnold also competed in the 50 but was disqualified.

Watson teamed up with Ella Spitz, Libby Spitz and Arnold to finish 14th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.16) while the same group was also 17th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.74). Both relay teams were in striking distance of school records, but did not break them.

As a team the Cardinals finished in 21st place with 20 points as Arrowhead (338.5) took home the team championship.