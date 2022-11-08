Prep Girls Swimming Division 1 State: Present, future of Chi-Hi program advance to state championships

Peyton Watson and Ella Spitz have been here before.

The two Chi-Hi girls swim team senior captains are no stranger to the Division 1 state championships.

They’ve both competed at state twice before and most likely would have a third time if the program’s season was not ended shy of the finish line in 2020 due to COVID-19 reasons within the school district.

Watson and Spitz at one point were the wide-eyed freshmen preparing to swim on the big stage while taking advice from their older teammates that had been there before. Now Watson and Spitz are in the role of veteran leaders as they lead a group with sophomore Lydia Hayden and freshmen Julia Bluemke, Evelyn Arnold and Libby Spitz to the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday for the state meet.

Watson, Arnold and the Spitzs qualified for state in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays with strong performances last Saturday at sectionals in Hudson. Watson also qualified individually after winning the 50 freestyle and taking second in the 100 with Arnold tying for third in the 50.

“As a senior it’s a little sad but it’s a bittersweet moment because over the years you’ve gotten to qualify for state with different groups of people and I feel like we’ve got a good group this year and it’s going to be really fun to go down to state and do the best we can,” Watson said.

Watson, Arnold and the Spitzs took second in the 400 freestyle with a time of three minutes, 39.74 seconds while the same four teamed up in the 200 relay to take second in 1:40.77, just off the sectional championship time of 1:40.23 by D.C. Everest.

Arnold, Libby Spitz and Bluemke are part of a strong freshmen class that has been able to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi has had many youngsters be competitive right off the bat — including Ella Spitz and Watson — and they all credit the Chippewa Falls YMCA and its youth swimming program for helping swimmers learn skills at an earlier age.

“I think it’s great because when I look at them I picture how me and Ella were when we were freshmen and the fact that they’re going to have so many journeys and so many adventures after we leave, it’s kind of heartwarming but it’s also kinda sad that we won’t be there to see it,” Watson said of the younger swimmers.

Both relay teams are within striking distance of school records and coach Breanna Jorgenson believes those are marks capable of falling on Saturday.

“I think they’ll be able to,” Jorgenson said. “Waukesha South is a pretty fast pool just in itself and faster than Hudson was. I think the pool and the environment and those freshmen will be seeing something new so I think being hyped and being ready will drop that second right there by themselves.”

Arnold advanced individually after finishing in a tie with D.C. Everest senior Katelin Hall for third place behind Watson in the 50 free in 24.94, grabbing the final spots to advance to state. Jorgenson said the team was unsure where Arnold would race at sectionals leading up to Saturday. But after putting her times up against those from last year, they felt she would able to contend.

The team’s cumulative effort at sectionals pushed the Cardinals to take third place as a team, trailing only Stevens Point and D.C. Everest and in front of every other Big Rivers team in the field.

“We beat everybody in our conference, which I did not think was going to happen,” freshman Libby Spitz said.

The seniors Watson and Spitz will cap their careers on the state’s biggest prep swimming stage.

As a freshman, Watson was a part of a 400 freestyle relay that took 18th before taking fifth in the 100 butterfly, 13th in the 50 freestyle and teaming up with Spitz and others to take 21st in the 400 freestyle relay a season ago. Watson already owns school records individually in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly and could add her name to the leaderboard another time or two after this weekend.

“Peyton, I’m not really concerned about her,” Jorgenson said. “She always knows how to get up and put herself in a race. If she has a lane, she’s in it. I’m excited to see what she can do for her final events for her team and see what happens there.”

Spitz was a part of the 200 freestyle relay’s tie for 22th in 2019 before the 400 relay’s 21st place effort in 2021.

“I’m really excited. Ella has had a fantastic season,” Jorgenson said. “She’s been going personal best by milestones this year and we finally got her back to a 55 in her 100 free. She hasn’t seen that in a while and I’m excited to see where she can go with that in this kind of pool.”

Up Next Division 1 State Championships When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Where: Waukesha South Natatorium, Waukesha