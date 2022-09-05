Prep Girls Swimming Preview: Strong freshman class joins with talented returners

Chi-Hi girls swimming coach Breanna Jorgenson has noticed something different with her team so far this fall.

The third-year coach said her roster has a stronger attitude entering this year with a growing lineup of competitors.

“They’re way more positive this year than we’ve had in the past coming into it,” Jorgenson said. “I don’t know if that’s because a lot of (COVID-19) guidelines have fallen off for a lot of the things and they’re just getting out there. We have nine new freshmen this year.”

The Cardinals have top-tier talent to go with a young group of competitors that Jorgenson said will make an impact throughout the fall.

Peyton Watson set four school records last fall and is a three-year letterwinner and has been named the program’s MVP and hardest worker in past years. Watson finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, 13th in the 50 freestyle and was a part of the 400 freestyle relay team that finished 21st at last season’s Division 1 state championships in Waukesha.

Fellow senior Ella Spitz was another member of that state relay from 2021 and is also a three-year letterwinner that has earned MVP and hardest worker honors within the program during her high school career. Sophomore Lydia Hayden was an alternate on the state relay team a season ago and Jorgenson said Hayden could be in line for more success in her second season in the high school pool.

“I think the upperclassmen like Peyton and Ella will do really well and some of our freshmen are our top runners this year,” Jorgenson said.

That incoming nine-swimmer freshmen class is adding to a roster Jorgenson said is versatile and deep. She put them to the test at the early-season Eau Claire North invitational on Aug. 27, mixing and matching swimmers in different spots to see how they responded.

“I thought they did really well,” Jorgenson said. “We didn’t do as well as we have in the past at that meet but I didn’t stack a lot of the relays, I kind of mixed them up so that they could swim in relays differently than they normally do and swim with different teammates. I think they’ll do well. They had a lot of fun together and we just have a different team dynamic than I’ve seen in the last two years.”

The Eau Claire North invite was the first competition of the year for the Cardinals, who will see their schedule pick up now with the Labor Day weekend in the rear view mirror. Chi-Hi will get its first chance to compete at its home in the Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool on Thursday when River Falls comes to town for the first Big Rivers Conference dual of the season.

Following a road dual at Hudson on Sept. 15 the Cardinals host their annual Chi-Hi Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 before hosting Rice Lake on Sept. 20. Chi-Hi also has a home BRC dual versus Menomonie on Oct. 4 to go with road trips to Eau Claire North (Sept. 29), Hastings, Minn. (Oct. 1) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 20) before the Big Rivers Conference championships in Eau Claire on Oct. 29.

Jorgenson said the team will have some leadership to replace with a strong senior class graduating. But with the returners the Cardinals have to go with a talented group of youngsters, the team is eager to remain a contender in the Big Rivers.

“I think we are going to do really well this season,” Jorgenson said. “We have a younger team than normal and I think the freshman class is going to make a big impression on our conference.”