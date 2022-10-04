Prep Girls Swimming: Talented freshman class adding depth to experienced Chi-Hi squad

Tuesday night was about the Chi-Hi girls swimming team honoring its seniors.

But ultimately how far the Cardinals go this fall may be decided by some of the youngest swimmers on the team.

Both groups flexed their respective muscle on Tuesday evening as the Cardinals won all 11 events in a 131-39 Big Rivers Conference dual win over Menomonie at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.

Seniors Peyton Watson and Ella Spitz played a part of four victories for the Cards while freshman Evelyn Arnold was a part of three event victories in a dominant effort.

“I liked that they were swimming off events and that they were still about to go out there and race," Chi-Hi coach Breanna Jorgenson said, "that they just didn’t be like well I don’t swim this so I don’t need to try. So it’s nice to see them still get after it and put themselves in the race instead of take themselves out of it before they even started.”

Watson set four Chi-Hi school records a season ago and has already set a new pool record at Eau Claire North in the 50-yard freestyle. The senior won the 50 free with a time of 24.7 seconds with teammate Lydia Hayden in second. Watson also won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.74 with Charlie Stary in second place. Seniors Watson, Spitz and Ava Heinz teamed up with freshman Brighid Kleist to win the 200 medley relay in 2:04.95 with Hayden, Stary, Aria Stoner and Eden Holty second. The team of Watson, Holty, Stary and Spitz was also victorious in the 200 freestyle relay.

Spitz won two solo events of her own by taking first in the 100 freestyle (59.10) with Stoner second and the 100 backstroke (1:09.14) with Hayden as the runner-up. Arnold was the top finisher in the 200 individual medley (2:21.50) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.95) and teamed with fellow freshmen Libby Spitz and Julia Bluemke and sophomore Lydia Hayden to win the 400 freestyle in 4:07.28.

Libby Spitz won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.38 with freshman Julia Bluemke second while Bluemke swam to victory in the 500 free in 6:02.79 with Heinz as the runner-up.

Jorgenson entered the season with high expectations for the team's incoming freshmen and said the group has delivered and will factor into the team's plans down the stretch and into the postseason.

“They’re well beyond the expectations and I think two of them will also be on relays that go to state and most of my alternates will be freshmen as well," Jorgenson. "It’s nice to see that the younger group is bringing up the leadership as well and stepping into that role sooner.”

Those freshmen have been been able to make an immediate impact in part from their training prior to high school with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Barracudas youth team. The seniors Watson and Spitz were a part of the program in their younger years and said like their class, this year's freshmen have come in ready to go.

“We’ve already run some pretty good times already and we haven’t even tapered," Spitz said of the relays. "So we’re excited for the end of the season.”

Hayden, Stary, Stone and Holty were second in the 200 medley relay, Bluemke, Maria Jouppi, Arnold and Libby Spitz were runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay and Stoner, Jouppi, Kleist and Heinz took second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Last season Watson finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and 3th in the 50 freestyle as the Division 1 state championships individually while she and Spitz were a part of the 400 freestyle relay team that took 21st.

Seniors Kayla Earp, Nefertiti Johnson, Watson, Spitz and Heinz were recognized for their achievements and impact on the program before the start of Tuesday's dual. And now with the season hitting the stretch run, those seniors and younger swimmers will be hitting the hardest part of their training in an effort to be at their best when needed most.

Chi-Hi is off until a dual at Eau Claire Memorial on Oct. 20 and concludes the regular season at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 29. Division 1 sectionals take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Hudson with the best moving on to the state championships at Waukesha South High School on Nov. 12.

The team has been putting in the work and feeling the results.

“The more tired you feel the better it is for taper," Watson said. "So that makes us more confident in the ability that we’re going to swim real fast.”