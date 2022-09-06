Prep Girls Tennis: Chi-Hi's Richardson and Sullivan excel as 'quiet leaders'

Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan have been friends since middle school.

So it's not surprising to see they have chemistry on the tennis court.

The senior duo has spent the start of their final season with the Cardinals as not only the program's top doubles team but also as captains and leaders.

Chi-Hi tennis coach Stephanie Linzmeier called Richardson and Sullivan 'quiet leaders' that help the program in many ways.

“They’re very in tune to what’s going on around them," Linzmeier said.

Experienced three-year players, Richardson and Sullivan spent their freshman seasons on JV jumping between singles and doubles competition. They teamed up as sophomores and played well but entering last season Sullivan moved to the No. 1 singles spot while Richardson teamed up with Alaina Gerrish as the top doubles team.

But at the end of last season Richardson and Sullivan approached Linzmeier about teaming up again. Both players had success away from each other, but Sullivan preferred doubles play and asked to be reunited with her friend.

“They have a pretty good friendship and relationship on the court and get each other," Linzmeier said.

Communication is key in any sport, but especially doubles tennis.

“We really communicate whose going to get the ball and also talking between points,” Richardson said, “making sure we’re on the same path and bringing each other up if one of us makes a point.”

Sullivan said this year the duo has been focused on trying different things in their matches and adding to their repertoire.

“We always try to be prepared," Sullivan said. "We always have goals to try new things during our matches.”

Both Sullivan and Richardson first started with the sport of tennis as freshmen and are excited to see the program adding a middle school feeder system, better preparing younger players to be ready to go once they make it to the high school level.

Sullivan and Richardson fell in Tuesday's Big Rivers matchup at No. 1 doubles to Menomonie's team of Jaycie Luzinski and Anna Wheeler 6-1, 6-0. Overall the Mustangs swept the team victory 7-0.

The No. 2 doubles team of Alaina Gerrish and Izzy Runstrom and the No. 3 duo of Mady Baker and Harper Risinger each also fell in straight sets. In singles action No. 1 Erica Swanson, No. 2 Anna Ebner, No. 3 Emma Albert and No. 4 Kam Glamann were each defeated in straight sets as well.

Chi-Hi has another home dual on Thursday against Eau Claire Regis/McDonell. Next week the program is on the road in New Richmond (Sept. 13) and Eau Claire Memorial before closing Big Rivers play with a home meet against River Falls on Sept. 20.

As the duo winds down its final year together, they want to continue to grow, learn knew things and have fun.

Linzmeier said both Sullivan and Richardson have been great examples of student-athletes for others in the program to follow.

“They’ve had a really good balance on it throughout their tennis careers," Linzmeier said.