CADOTT — Maria Cuahua, Shannon Burlum, Alaina Kempen and Iszybelle Sonnentag are a part of history.

The quartet of Cadott wrestlers make up the first-ever Hornets girls team that will be in action at this week’s state individual wrestling tournament, starting Thursday in Madison.

Creating the team was a process that included recruiting of some, returning to the sport for another and a longstanding family tradition.

The junior Burlum was the lone girls competitor for the Hornets a season ago. Burlum juggled with the possibility of competing in last year’s girls state tournament in La Crosse but was unable to. She returned to the team this year and knew she wouldn’t be alone with Sonnentag entering high school as a freshman.

“It was a little weird being the only one,” Burlum said, “that’s why I was happy that Iszy was going to be coming in.”

Sonnentag brings a long family history of success and tradition within the program and is a standout wrestler in her own right. A wrestler since the second grade, Sonnentag was a prime recruiter to try to help the Hornets program grow. That was a tough proposition this year with many girls playing as a part of the girls basketball team in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history.

Kempen has been around the sport all her life as a spectator. It was the combination of the team growing and her friend Burlum already being on the team that attracted the junior to the mat. The same for the sophomore Cuahua, who is friends with Sonnentag and decided to join the team.

The team has traveled around the state together, an opportunity Kempen said has been her favorite part as the quartet have become good friends while getting the chance to meet wrestlers from around Wisconsin.

All four advanced to state by virtue of taking first place at sectionals last Saturday in Edgar. Sonnentag pinned Bruce’s Shelby Garcia for the championship at 100 pounds while Cuahua, Burlum and Kempen were all the lone wrestlers in their weight class and advanced by being first.

Last year’s inaugural state girls tournament was hosted as a one-day standalone event at the La Crosse Center but this year’s will be held at the same time as the boys under the bright lights of the Kohl Center.

“I just think that it’s an amazing opportunity and I’m grateful that I’ve had miraculously this opportunity to go and I’m very excited to see what I can do down there,” Kempen said.

All four will open up their state tournament with preliminary action on Thursday afternoon. Sonnentag (35-1) will start against Horicon sophomore Ruby Brandt (5-7) and was the number two ranked girls wrestler in the state at 100 pounds in the most recent Wisconsin Grappler state rankings. Cuahua (4-7) will start competition at 132 versus Brillion’s Sophia Galoff (17-2), Burlum (3-13) will face Bonduel sophomore Madalyn Sokolski (12-0) in 138 competition and Kempen (6-19) matches up with Holmen senior Evelyn Vetsch (31-5) at 145.

Girls preliminaries and quarterfinals will take place Thursday with consolation and semifinal matchups throughout the day on Friday. Wrestlers will vie for place on Saturday with consolation semifinals and place matches during the day before state championship matches begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Kempen said the team’s goals are to go down to Madison, do the best they can and leave it all on the mat. The opportunity to even have a team and compete for a girls state title is something Sonnentag didn’t think was possible when she was in middle school.

“It is definitely a dream and it’s really cool,” Sonnentag said.

Some of the wrestlers have high expectations for their teammates

“Iszy’s going to be the next state champion,” Cuahua said.

Others in action

McDonell sophomore Hailey Pelkey will be in action at 235 on Thursday as the first program state representative for the Macks in their first season of a varsity team. Pelkey (4-20) will match up with Milwaukee King sophomore Sydney Harrell in the preliminaries on Thursday.

Bloomer/Colfax junior Kendra Hamman will represent the Raptors at state at 185. Hamman (3-2) begins her tournament with a matchup versus Chilton/Hilbert junior Gwen Breckheimer (14-11). Hamman was seventh in the most recent Wisconsin Grappler rankings at 235.

Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Cera Philson will cap her prep career in Madison as she competes at 114. Philson (21-9) kicks off competition with a matchup against Hamilton sophomore Kaitlin Hackbarth (13-2).

