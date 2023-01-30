Prep Gymnastics: Chi-Hi/McDonell co-op keeps raising the bar with team program records

With each passing competition, the Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team continues to raise the bar.

The co-op put together another impressive performance on Monday, scoring 140.35 points in a home dual against Bloomer/Colfax.

Izzy Keck was first all-around for the Cardinals with a score of 35.825, edging out teammate Lilly Schultz (35.175) for the top spot with Ella Spaeth third (34.8). Keck and Schultz tied for first on the vault (9.05) and the floor exercise (9.3), Keck (8.95) edged out Spaeth (8.925) on the balance beam and Ava Krista took the top spot on the uneven bars (8.9).

The co-op has already broke the program record for best team score on three occasions this season, most recently scoring 140.975 at a Big Rivers triangular in River Falls on Jan. 23 — a score that would've placed the team fourth in the team standings at last season's Division 1 state meet.

“They’re really fired up about it," Chi-Hi/McDonell coach Katie Thalacker said of the record. "They know how good that is. You don’t see it on this side of Wisconsin a lot of times.”

Keck tied with Schultz for second on the uneven bars (8.525) with Spaeth fourth (8.025). Spaeth was also third on the vault (8.9) and fourth in the floor exercise (8.95) while Schultz (8.3) and Krista (8.15) were fourth and fifth, respectively, the team as Krista was also third in the floor exercise (9.225).

Jocelyn Davis finished sixth all-around for the co-op (31.1), led by her fifth in the floor (8.825), sixth-place effort on the bars (7.425) and eighth on the beam (6.7).

Just like home

Bloomer/Colfax scored a 124.15 as the other team in action.

Junior Olivia Price was fourth all-around (32.5) with senior Taylor Revoir fifth (31.525) and sophomore Celina Hess seventh (26.2).

Revoir had the top effort in an individual event for Bloomer/Colfax as she was third on the beam (8.375). Hess (8.65) and Price (8.5) were fourth and fifth, respectively, on the vault and Price also was fifth on the uneven bars (7.65).

The first-year co-op does not have a home meet on its schedule this season, so Monday's was a popular one for fans from both schools to see the team close to home.

“This was as close of a home meet as we could have this year and I think they really enjoyed having more people that they knew here," Bloomer/Colfax coach McKayla Geissler said.

Abby Hebert was seventh on the vault (8.35) and Cicely Kiecker finished eighth (8.325) while Hess took seventh on the bars (6.875) with Jazmin Wensel eighth (6.775). Prince took sixth in the floor exercise (8.6) with Karley Rada and Kiecker tying four seventh (8.475). Price (7.75) and Lauren Ruff (7.3) were sixth and seventh, respectively, on the beam.

“It was really fun,” Hess said of the fans.

“It’s nice to know we have a really big supporting group,” Revoir added.

Comeback trail

Krista competed in three of four events as she works her way back from injury. As a freshman, Krista advanced to the Division 1 state meet and finished 19th all-around with Schultz finishing 24th. With many key meets and tournaments on the horizon, the team has wanted to be careful with making sure the sophomore doesn't try to do too much too soon.

“We let her know that we’d rather see her in February than December or January," Thalacker said of Krista. "We’ve just been taking a lot of time.”

This year also marks the first year of the Chi-Hi/McDonell co-op with Keck and freshman Taylar Anderson joining a roster of Chi-Hi competitors. Keck has added to an already deep group as someone with plenty of club gymnastics experience at Ultimate Performance Gymnastics in Lake Hallie.

“A lot of these girls grew up at the club gym with her too so it’s not like she was a stranger to them,” Thalacker said of Keck, “So it’s been great.”

The co-op is unbeaten atop the Big Rivers standings in dual competition with two more triangulars before the Big Rivers Conference meet in Rice Lake on Feb. 18. Chi-Hi/McDonell is back in action at home on Feb. 9 versus Eau Claire and Superior before a crucial triangular at River Falls against fellow league title contenders River Falls and Eau Claire on Feb. 13.

Chi-Hi/McDonell also hosts a Division 1 sectional on Feb. 25.

Year one

Bloomer/Colfax has traveled around the state in their first season as a program.

Geissler and the team have prioritized having fun and improvement as the team's main goals as both coaches and athletes see a lot of things for the first time.

Bloomer/Colfax is off until a meet on Feb. 11 in Ashland before a meet on Feb. 14 in Menomonie closes out the regular season. Bloomer/Colfax will compete in Division 2 sectionals on Friday, Feb. 24 in Antigo.

“We did OK," Geissler said of her team's performance Monday. "I think we’re figuring it out still. But it seems like every meet we do something a little bit better.”

Coming This Weekend How the Bloomer/Colfax gymnastics team came to be.