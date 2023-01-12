Prep Gymnastics: Chippewa Falls co-op starts second half of season with home Big Rivers triangular win

The Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op started the second half of the season a high note Thursday by winning a Big Rivers Conference triangular at Chi-Hi.

The co-op finished with a team score of 134.225 to best Hudson (126.525) and Menomonie (115.25) for the top spot. Izzy Keck earned first place all-around for the Cardinals with a score of 35.525 with Lilly Schultz second at 34.5.

Thursday's triangular was the first competition for the co-op in nearly a month. Prior to Thursday, the last competition for the team came at the Tomah invite on Dec. 17 which was the cap on a busy start to the season.

“We just had to get through December because we had five meets in 14 days," Chippewa Falls coach Katie Thalacker said. "So we just try to get through that and then we have a break (and a) breather and it’s your second wind right now when you’re going, going, going just like we were in December.”

The co-op was successful early on in winning team titles at Wisconsin Rapids and its home invitational.

The senior Keck finished first individually in the floor exercise (9.575) and vault (9.3) to go with a second on the balance beam (8.45) and third on the uneven bars (8.2). Sophomore Ava Krista was victorious over teammates Schultz (8.32) and Keck on the uneven bars with a score of 8.35. Schultz was also third on the beam (8.275), floor (9.05) and vault (8.85).

Fellow sophomore Ella Spaeth finished second to Keck on the vault (9.25) and was fourth in the floor exercise (8.825) as she was fourth all-around (33.275).

Freshman Jocelyn Davis finished sixth all-around (29.975) led by her eighth-place finish on the vault. Junior Emily Pomietlo was 12th on the beam, floor and vault.

Chippewa Falls used its time off since mid-December to sharpen skills already in place while adding new ones with plenty of time to tinker. Just as important the time away from competition gave the team a stretch to help heal some nagging injuries. Krista competed in just one event as she works her way back to full strength.

In addition to the chance to physically heal, the team said the time away from competition was also helpful to continue to grow its mental game.

“I would say having a positive attitude overall is our biggest thing and always being a team, no matter what," Spaeth said.

The team sent Schultz, Krista and the now-graduated Riley Hinke to the Division 1 state meet a season ago and with a strong core of young competitors, the Cardinals are looking to build further. This year Chi-Hi and McDonell co-oped a team for the first time, adding Keck and freshman Taylar Anderson to the roster.

The team has all the talent to make waves individually, but Thalacker said her tight-knit squad is more focused on achieving success as a unit.

“They have a lot of high expectations as a team," Thalacker said. "Obviously it’s nice to go (to state) as an individual but I don’t think they’re really concerned about that because they’re really close as a team and they’d love to see how far they can get.”

The majority of the roster is made up of underclassmen with just three seniors and juniors. With so much talent but still relative inexperience to high school gymnastics, the team is doing all it can to maintain focus on itself instead of worrying about what other teams are doing.

“When we come to these meets we always tell ourselves in our huddle that we’re the only team here we need to focus on," Keck said. "We don’t let the other teams influence us. We just do we need to do and that’s be better than we were the last meet.”

“And we also try not to focus on the scores and look around, we just try to stay on our team," Krista said.

“And have fun," added Schultz.

Chippewa Falls faces a quick turnaround with an invitational in Holmen on Saturday before a key Big Rivers triangular at River Falls next Thursday against the Wildcats and Eau Claire. Chippewa Falls has two more home events during the regular season with a meet against the newly-formed Bloomer/Colfax co-op on Jan. 30 before another Big Rivers triangular versus Eau Claire and Superior on Feb. 9.

The co-op will not have to leave town to start the postseason as the Cardinals host a Division 1 sectional on Feb. 25.

“I think all of the girls – JV and varsity – all of them have really stepped up when we needed them too," Thalacker said.

