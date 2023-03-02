The Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team hits the Division 1 state team championships this week in Wisconsin Rapids feeling no pressure.

The first-year co-op punched its ticket to Friday’s team competition by winning last Saturday’s sectional hosted at Chi-Hi. The team set a new program record for team scoring for the fifth time this season on the way to the top spot with a score of 141.45 points.

“It’s been really cool to see how the year has unfolded,” Chi-Hi/McDonell coach Katie Thalacker said. “We didn’t have an easy route here. We didn’t have everybody together as a unit in that middle chunk so we really had to fight for all our wins and everything we’ve done here.”

This winter has been a dominant one for the co-op. The program has finished first in team scoring in each meet so far this season. Chi-Hi/McDonell returned a strong group of gymnastics from a season ago, including two state qualifiers with sophomores Lilly Schultz and Ava Krista. Add to that a few new faces as Chi-Hi co-oped the program with McDonell, and it’s been a recipe for success.

For a team that dominated regular season competition, including the program’s first Big Rivers Conference title, the most significant pressure has already passed. The team headed into sectionals knowing it was capable of winning while also knowing one bad day could wipe away a year’s worth of success.

“It’s really nice because all the meets before sectionals, none really matter at sectionals,” senior Izzy Keck said. “Only sectionals matter to get to state. So once you get there you can just have fun and do what you need to do.”

The co-op did just that in winning the team championship by more than five points over Hudson. Keck was first all-around with Krista and Schultz second and third, respectively. Those three will be in action on both days with team competition taking place on Friday before individual action on Saturday.

Chi-Hi was fourth as a team at sectionals a year ago and knew it would have a largely young roster returning. But the team bolstered its roster in entering a co-op with McDonell for the first time, bringing over several new athletes — including Keck, someone the rest of the team was familiar with through the club gymnastics scene.

“It felt very natural to be with this team because we’ve been competing together for years and longer before high school,” Krista said of the co-op’s first year.

The team spent the winter dominating despite rarely being at full strength until recently as several athletes have battled injuries. But the team is feeling good now and put up its best performance of the season so far at sectional despite a disappointing result on the balance beam.

“We were trying to act not stressed and trying to calm down and be chill, but I knew we were all in our heads like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I also think we tried to turn it into excitement and fun instead of nerves,” Schultz said of sectionals.

The team’s sectional score was fifth highest around the state, a strong number considering the lower-than-anticipated beam score. That gives the team added confidence it can continue to raise the scoring bar with a strong effort in the event on Friday.

Keck, Schultz, Krista, Ella Spaeth and Jocelyn Davis were the five varsity competitors at sectionals last weekend, and the team will start a busy two days with Division 1 team competition on Friday. Keck, Krista and Schultz will be back in action on Saturday in individual competition competing all-around. Keck won the sectional title in the floor exercise and vault and was fourth on the bars, Krista was sectional champ on the bars, third on the floor and vault and Schultz finished second on the floor and fourth on the beam, so they can also chase high individual finishes in those events as well.

“I think we’re just going to try to push the nerves aside and bring out the fun,” Spaeth said.

The team’s ultimate goal has already been realized with a trip to state together. Prior to the formation of the co-op, Chi-Hi made trips to the team tournament in 1999, 2013 and 2017, finishing 10th each time. Goals for the roster are higher this year as the team aims to finish in the top half of the field.

But regardless of how the weekend goes, it will be special as the team gets a chance to show what it can do on the state’s biggest stage.

“Ultimately our big goal was just to make it,” Thalacker said. “We aren’t putting too much pressure on ourselves. We’re just going and saying there’s nowhere else for us to go. It doesn’t matter how we do at this meet, let’s just have fun and enjoy the atmosphere.”

