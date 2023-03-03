WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Day one at the Division 1 state gymnastics tournament was a successful one for Chi-Hi/McDonell as the co-op finished in third place out of 10 teams.

The co-op scored 140.5 points to finish third behind Verona/Edgewood (156.1167) and Franklin/Muskego (145.3167) for the best state team finish in program history.

As a team the co-op finished fifth or better in each event. The best event on the day for Chi-Hi/McDonell was the uneven bars where the team was third with a cumulative score of 34.383, led by Ava Krista (9.133) and Ella Spaeth (8.5).

Chi-Hi/McDonell finished fourth in the floor exercise (35.767) and was fifth in both the balance beam (34.117) and vault (36.233). Three competitors scored at least nine points for the co-op in the floor exercise as Izzy Keck (9.067), Krista (9.033) and Spaeth (9.017) led a strong effort.

Spaeth (9.083), Lilly Schultz (8.567), Krista (8.317) and Jocelyn Davis (8.15) led on the beam while Keck (9.3), Spaeth (9.033), Krista (8.983) and Schultz (8.917) were the top co-op scorers on the vault.

Keck, Krista and Schultz will be busy again on Saturday as they compete in Division 1 individual competition in Wisconsin Rapids. Bloomer/Colfax's Olivia Price and Celina Hess will be in Division 2 individual action.

