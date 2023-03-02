Each time the Bloomer/Colfax gymnastics team competed this season, it was making history.

That historical push continues on Saturday as Olivia Price and Celina Hess become the first competitors for the co-op to compete at the Division 2 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Price will compete all-around and Hess will be in action on the vault for the first-year co-op after strong finishes at last Friday’s sectional in Antigo.

The expectations for the Bloomer/Colfax athletes throughout their first season were simple. The team wanted to get better and have fun as it found its way as new competitors in the sport at the prep level.

Entering sectionals, Price knew she would be facing tough competition but also felt state was a possibility. The junior didn’t score as well as she hoped in her first three events leading into the vault, an event she had troubles with in finding her landing this season.

“There was some pressure there with that,” Price said, “just knowing I have to find my landing or my spot to state could be up.”

Prep Gymnastics: Creation of Bloomer/Colfax program a multi-year journey The creation of the Bloomer/Colfax gymnastics program was a journey spread over multiple years with an end result some didn't think would ever happen.

But Price got the job done as she tied Medford/Colby’s Kate Malchow for fifth with a score of 9.05, her best score in any event to help her seal fourth place to advance all-around. Price was third on the uneven bars (8.4) and beam (8.5) along with her vault effort and can aim for place in those events in addition to her work all-around on Saturday.

Hess’ vault has been a multi-year process, and the sophomore hit a major milestone when the team faced Chi-Hi/McDonell on Jan. 30 at Chi-Hi when she threw the vault and got a score for the first time, giving her confidence to go back to it later on, including at sectionals.

“It started with some plain old front hand springs because I can not do half ons and I did not want to flip backwards,” Hess said. “So I started flipping forwards and I’ve been working on it for like three years and I’ve gotten to the point where I kind of know where my feet are so I’m just hoping to find my landing and stick it now.”

Both Hess and Price admitted they were in shock when they learned they’d be advancing to state.

“We knew that it was a possibility and we knew that we were close and we had a chance,” Hess said. “I personally did not expect to go to state myself, at all.”

It was a process over multiple years to get a gymnastics program for Bloomer and Colfax. In the first season, the roster showed tremendous growth, gaining around 10 points in total team scoring from the start of the year to sectionals, where Bloomer/Colfax finished fourth out of eight teams with 128.025.

“I am amazed. That’s the biggest word I can think of,” Bloomer/Colfax coach MaKayla Geissler said. “Not only in their performance in the sport itself, but becoming a team. I really started to see it toward the end of the season how supportive they were of each other when we were out there competing and then back at practice they’d help each other out and they’d sit down and talk about stuff.”

Price and Hess will be in action on Saturday to cap what has been a historic first season for Bloomer/Colfax. With a large roster full of non-seniors, the team will be back next year older, wiser and stronger aiming for more success. But there’s still some business to take care of Saturday as Price and Hess can forever say they were the first state qualifiers in program history.

“It’s really exciting,” Hess said.

“It still feels like a dream,” Price added.

