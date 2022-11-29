Prep Gymnastics Preview: Young Chi-Hi core aiming higher after strong first season

Many athletes made a great first impression for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team a season ago.

Now those gymnasts are looking to take their skills to another level this year to fuel the surging program.

Chi-Hi returns two state qualifiers from a season ago as well as two other key contributors.

Sophomores Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to the Division 1 state championships all-around a season ago as the Cardinals were also fourth as a team at sectionals. Ella Spaeth and Emily Pomietlo also were fixtures in the lineup and will be so again this year.

Overall, the growing roster has a decidedly young feel to it with nine of the 12 athletes being either freshmen or sophomores. The program has also added with a co-op with McDonell. Isabelle Keck and Taylor Anderson join the team from across the street to work with Jocelyn Davis, Leah Martin, Izzy Dennis, Katelyn Harris and Natalee Weiss in the young but talented lineup.

That roster has attacked its out-of-season training to come into the winter in a good spot.

“They worked really hard in the offseason, which is really going to help because they’re already starting from where they ended and so we can start building new things right now,” Chi-Hi coach Katie Thalacker said. “Instead of in the past they didn’t do much in the offseason and it takes a month and a half to work and get back to where we were.”

Chi-Hi will have nearly one full month of practice from its first day on Nov. 7 up to the first competition of the winter on Saturday in Rice Lake. That’s more than any other sport in the winter, but Thalacker said the nature of the sport lends to that type of setup.

“It is a lot of time, but also in the sport of gymnastics it’s not enough time,” Thalacker said. “So we get to this first meet and everybody who’s at that meet is in the same boat as us. It’s almost like a practice because people have been out of the season for so long or these freshmen have no idea what high school gymnastics is like.”

However, once the season starts, meets will come quickly as Chi-Hi will compete five times in a two-week stretch through an invite at Tomah on Dec. 17. Chi-Hi has four regular season events at home, starting with the program’s annual Snowflake Invitational on Dec. 10. Home Big Rivers triangulars are set for Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, while the Cardinals will also host the newly-formed Bloomer/Colfax co-op on Jan. 30.

“I think our expectations for myself and for them are pretty high this year,” Thalacker said.

With a strong group of returners, high expectations are understandable for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi took second as a team at last year’s Big Rivers Conference championships with Spaeth tying for fourth place all-around while taking third on the balance beam and tied for third on the uneven bars and vault.

As a team, the Cardinals would like to move up that final spot on the league standings this winter but know that won’t come easy.

If Chi-Hi wants to send another strong contingent back to the state championships, the program will get the chance to do so as home — the Cardinals host Division 1 sectionals on Feb. 25, one week after the Big Rivers championships in Rice Lake.

“I think their goals are to see the state competition, but we’re just taking it meet by meet because you can’t get there without the season ahead of them,” Thalacker said.

Schedule Date Opponent Dec. 3 at Wisconsin Rapids Dec. 8 at Rice Lake Dec. 10 Chi-Hi invite Dec. 13 at Menomonie Dec. 17 at Tomah Jan. 12 Chi-Hi triangular Jan. 14 at Holmen Jan. 19 at River Falls Jan. 21 at Rice Lake Jan. 23 at Hudson Jan. 30 Bloomer/Colfax Feb. 9 Chi-Hi triangular Feb. 18 at Rice Lake (BRC)