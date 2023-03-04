WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A memorable and historic Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics season came to a strong end on Saturday as senior Izzy Keck became the first athlete in co-op history to finish on the podium as she tied for fifth on the vault at the Division 1 individual state championships.

Keck scored a 9.483 to finish even with Whitnall/Oak Creek's Erica Miner for fifth place as the senior ends her final season among the top competitors in the state. Homestead's Maggie Pokorny was first with a 9.8.

Keck and sophomores Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz were each in action all around for the co-op as Keck was eighth (36.233), Krista finished 15th (35.067) and Schultz was 17th (34.933). The senior Keck also tied for eighth in the floor exercise (9.2) and was 15th on the uneven bars (8.583).

The sophomore Krista came home eighth on the uneven bars ((9.1) where Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht (9.483) was victorious. Krista also tied for 12th on the vault (9.267) and was 26th in the floor exercise (8.317) in her second state championships appearance after tying for 14th in the vault and taking 19th all-around as a freshman.

Schultz was also making her second trip to state and took 15th on the beam (8.75) and in the floor exercise (8.867) and 8th on the uneven bars (8.283) behind her teammates. One year ago Schultz was 19th on the bars and 24th all-around in her freshman campaign.

"As far as the individual day, we are also so happy," Chi-Hi/McDonell coach Katie Thalacker said of Saturday. "The girls pushed through everything and Izzy was able to get a fifth place podium for vault. Perfect end to a perfect season."

Bloomer/Colfax junior Olivia Price finished 21st all-around in Division 2 competition. Price tied for 17th on the uneven bars (8.45) and vault (9) and was 26th on the beam (8). Bloomer/Colfax sophomore Celina Hess was 24th on the vault (8.7) as both were the first members of the new co-op to advance to state.

Day one at the Division 1 state gymnastics tournament was a successful one for Chi-Hi/McDonell as the co-op finished in third place out of 10 in team competition.

The co-op scored 140.5 points to finish third behind Verona/Edgewood (156.1167) and Franklin/Muskego (145.3167) for the best state team finish in program history.

"Friday was amazing," Thalacker said. "The girls have worked so hard and to see a third place finish was awesome. We are so proud of the girls for a great season."

As a team the co-op finished fifth or better in each event. The best event on the day for Chi-Hi/McDonell was the uneven bars where the team was third with a cumulative score of 34.383, led by Krista (9.133) and Spaeth (8.5).

Chi-Hi/McDonell finished fourth in the floor exercise (35.767) and was fifth in both the balance beam (34.117) and vault (36.233). Three competitors scored at least nine points for the co-op in the floor exercise as Keck (9.067), Krista (9.033) and Spaeth (9.017) led a strong effort.

Spaeth (9.083), Lilly Schultz (8.567), Krista (8.317) and Jocelyn Davis (8.15) led on the beam while Keck (9.3), Spaeth (9.033), Krista (8.983) and Schultz (8.917) were the top co-op scorers on the vault.