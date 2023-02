Three Chippewa County hockey teams have earned home games to start the playoffs.

The Chi-Hi and Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls will each start their postseason paths on home ice as postseason pairings were revealed by the WIAA over the weekend.

The Sabers (11-8-1) are a No. 2 seed in their girls hockey sectional and will host No. 7 Black River Falls (9-11) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie defeated Black River Falls 2-1 in their lone meeting of the regular season on Dec. 28. The winner advances to face either No. 3 Coulee Region or No. 6 Western Wisconsin in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Chi-Hi boys are a No. 5 seed in its Division 1 sectional and will start the postseason in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cardinals (15-7) will host No. 12 Ashland (12-8-1) at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with the victor moving to the regional finals on Feb. 16 to play either No. 4 Hudson or No. 13 Merrill.

Regis/Altoona/McDonell is a No. 4 in its Division 2 sectional and will start play in the regional finals on Feb. 16. Regis/Altoona/McDonell (12-8) will host No. 5 River Falls (6-15) and defeated the Wildcats 5-3 on Jan. 27. The winner moves onto the sectional semifinals on Feb. 21 face either No. 1 Black River Falls or No. 8 Viroqua.

This year's state boys and girls hockey tournament will be held at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4.

