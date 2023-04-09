Chippewa County is always stocked with stellar softball teams and players. This spring is no different as the county’s teams are poised for strong seasons once again.

Becca Baier, McDonell

The lefty-swinging senior outfielder was a second team All-Western Cloverbelt pick in 2022 after hitting .421 with a pair of home runs and 24 runs batted in for the Macks.

Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi

The UW-Green Bay senior signee was a first team all-district and second-team All-Big Rivers selection after hitting .400 with two home runs, four doubles and 25 RBI a season ago. Baker played first base but could also see time behind the plate.

Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd

The senior hit .349 with a 1.138 on-base plus slugging percentage while slugging three home runs with 10 runs batted in as a part of a second team All-Western Cloverbelt performance a season ago. Brenner is one of an experienced group of Oriole returners.

Camryn Fjelstad, Chi-Hi

The senior provides a big bat in the heart of a slugging Cardinal lineup. Fjelstad hit .342 with one home run, five doubles and 17 runs batted in as a part of a second team All-Big Rivers campaign in 2022.

Lauryn Goettl, Cadott

The senior earned All-Western Cloverbelt first team honors a season ago as an on-base machine at the plate. Goettl will split her time between pitching and shortstop for a Cadott team coming off its first regional title in 38 years.

Makya Hetherington, Cornell/LH

The junior was one of the top hitters in the East Lakeland a season ago, bashing to the tune of a .525 batting average in earning first team all-conference honors and finishing second in league player of the year voting. Hetherington will anchor a Knights lineup aiming for a conference title.

Tori Jenneman, Bloomer

The senior was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt selection at catcher a season ago but has already seen time at shortstop early on. Jenneman hit .299 with three home runs a season ago as the Blackhawks advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals.

Makenna Johnston, Chi-Hi

The junior shortstop is a catalyst atop the lineup for the Cardinals. Johnston was a first team all-state selection after hitting .576 with a .716 on-base percentage with 34 total hits including three home runs, 25 runs batted in, 38 total runs and 28 walks.

Laikyn Maidment, Bloomer

The senior earned second team All-Western Cloverbelt honors after hitting .420 with five home runs a season ago. Maidment drove in a combined seven runs in lopsided wins over Cameron and Spooner last weekend.

Basia Olson, Chi-Hi

The senior outfielder was a first team All-Big Rivers honoree in 2022 when she hit .367 with six doubles, two home runs, 27 runs batted in and 17 runs scored.

Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi

The junior outfielder hit .355 with five doubles, 22 runs batted in and 25 runs scored in a first team All-Big Rivers sophomore season. Steinmetz also provides elite defense in center field both speed and a strong arm.

Morgan Wirtz, McDonell

The junior leads the Macks behind home plate and at the plate where she hit .450 with 11 runs batted in in 2022 in a first team All-Western Cloverbelt season. Wirtz is a two-time first team all-conference selection already in her career.

Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer

The senior was another second team All-Western Cloverbelt pick for the Blackhawks last year after hitting .395 with three home runs and seven doubles in the outfielder. Zwiefelhofer drove in eight with a 5-for-5 effort last Saturday against Cameron and will also see time in the circle this spring.