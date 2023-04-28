CADOTT — The Bloomer and Cadott softball teams found themselves battling each other on Friday as well as the elements.

Rainy weather moved in as the game went on, creating a tougher environment for pitchers and defenses before the game was called after the completion of six innings with Bloomer earning a 10-9 win.

Sixteen of the 19 runs scored came in the final three innings as rain picked up as Bloomer scored three in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 10-1 lead into the bottom half.

But that almost wasn't enough as the Hornets rallied for eight runs and had the go ahead runs on base before Bloomer pitcher Delaney Zwiefelhofer got out of the mess with a strikeout to send the game to the seventh inning.

The first three Bloomer batters of the seventh reached, capped by a 3-run home run by Zwiefelhofer. But then the rained picked up and officials called the game with the final score reverting the most recently completing inning for the 10-9 final.

"A 6-1 game turns into 10-9 because nobody can hang onto the ball," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of the late scoring.

Zwiefelhofer also worked through a jammed thumb from fielding a ground-ball smash in the raw conditions.

Tori Jenneman had four of Bloomer's 11 hits and scored four runs while stealing four bases. Zwiefelhofer added two hits and drove in two runs while Avery Sieg was 2-for-3. Laikyn Maidment doubled and drove in two for Bloomer.

Elly Eiler had a third of Cadott's 12 hits as she was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Rilei Weeks added two hits and two runs batted in while stealing three bases. Lauryn Goettl had four steals for Cadott and scored twice.

"We got a lot of hard hits and the wind just held them up," Cadott coach Kari Moldrem said.

Zwiefelhofer and Kasey Moldrem navigated wet weather for Bloomer and Cadott respectively, in the circle to pitch six innings apiece. Zwiefelhofer is shouldering the lion's share of the pitching load for Bloomer recently with freshman Laikyn Beyer out of the lineup due to injury.

"She's not used to pitching that much so kind of going on fumes here at the end but she it got wet she pitched a good game," Poirier said of Zwiefelhofer said.

Cadott (2-5, 1-5) fell to Bloomer 15-1 in their first meeting on April 13 and as the season goes coach Moldrem said the main goal for the team is improvement and Friday was an example of it. Cadott hosts McDonell in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

"It was a close game for the most part," coach Moldrem said. "When we started Kasey was throwing well. We just had a couple spots where we could've shut them down but what I told them all season, I said we just get better. It was better than the first time."

Bloomer (9-4, 6-1) navigated a busy five-game week unbeaten without its freshman pitcher and remains on the heels of unbeaten Fall Creek for the Western Cloverbelt top spot.

"That was the goal this week knowing Laikyn was out, just keep doing what we have to do to make that game (against Fall Creek next week) mean what it's supposed to mean when it gets there," Poirier said of the busy week.

Fall Creek edged Bloomer 9-8 on April 18 and the teams are set to meet next Thursday in Fall Creek. But before then the Blackhawks host a key doubleheader with Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday.