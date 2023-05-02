BLOOMER — Two weeks ago, the Bloomer softball team ended its day with one simple goal — to make this upcoming Thursday matter.

Following a 9-8 loss to Fall Creek, the Blackhawks won their next seven conference games to set up a battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders on Thursday after sweeping a doubleheader with Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday by scores of 5-4 and 11-0 in five innings.

It wasn't easy for Bloomer (11-4, 8-1), who had to battle back from an early 4-0 deficit in the opening inning of game one and won on a walk-off single by Avery Sieg before a more dominant effort in game two.

“Our girls are resilient," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. "For whatever reason they figure out a way to win. It doesn’t always look pretty. For three years now this senior class has figured out a way to win.”

Stanley-Boyd (5-8, 4-5) came out swinging in game one as the first six batters reached base. Tina Benson led off with a walk and scored on a wild pitch and Aaliyah Allard scored on a Bloomer miscue before Emily Brenner landed the big blow with a no-doubter two-run home run well out in center field — an even more impressive accomplishment considering a sharp wind blowing in from left throughout both games. Mallory Eslinger and Bailey Sikora reached on hits to keep the pressure on but Bloomer pitcher Delaney Zwiefelhofer and the Blackhawk defense settled in after that. Zwiefelhofer struck out the final three Oriole batters of the inning and didn't allow another run the rest of the way.

Zwiefelhofer struck out six in game one before scattering four hits while striking out four in five scoreless innings in the second game. The senior Zwiefelhofer has taken over in the circle for Bloomer in recent weeks due to an injury to freshman Laikyn Beyer. Zwiefelhofer practiced some pitching as a sophomore and junior, but with stellar now graduated pitcher Calley Olson on the team varsity innings weren't frequent.

“Give her credit, even when she wasn’t pitching as a sophomore and a junior she kept working at it and throwing on the side," Poirier said of Zwiefelhofer.

Tori Jenneman, Karley Rada, Laikyn Maidment and Sieg had runs batted in for Bloomer in the first game while Makenna Hilger and Jenneman each had three of the team's 16 hits. Rada, Maidment and Sieg had two each. Lauren Potaczek was 2-for-3 out of the nine spot in the lineup for Stanley-Boyd and Abby Reynolds struck out two while allowing three earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Bloomer scored three in the third and six in the fourth to help put distance on the Orioles in game two. Jenneman and Zwiefelhofer each doubled and along with Sieg had nine of the team's 15 hits. Zwiefelhofer drove in two and Jenneman scored three runs. Allard singled and stole a base for Stanley-Boyd.

“Game one I obviously felt a lot better about," Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr said. "We put a good game together, we were delivering on both sides of the ball. We started out really hot and then we cooled up. One thing we were doing was making connection and I think that’s a huge win for any team, that you’re hitting the ball. It just wasn’t falling in the right places for us near the end of the game to make the difference.”

The Orioles brought back most of last year's roster and have already bested 2022's win total (three). Stanley-Boyd has swept its season series' against Eau Claire Regis and Cadott, taking both games of a doubleheader against the rival Hornets including 17-15 come-from-behind win the team trailed 12-2 after one inning.

Mahr said her team's at-bats have improved throughout the year, cutting down on strikeouts. Stanley-Boyd plays McDonell at Casper Park on Thursday before hosting Fall Creek on Friday. Next week sees matchups against nearby Thorp on back-to-back days (Monday and Tuesday) before closing league play at Osseo-Fairchild on May 12.

“They’ve got a lot of fight in them," Mahr said of the team. "They want to win the games that we play. We proved in the Cadott game we don’t just decide to be done when we’re behind. We try to battle back and sometimes we win that battle and sometimes we don’t.”

Fall Creek (17-0, 10-0) stayed unbeaten on the season by sweeping a doubleheader with Regis on Tuesday. Bloomer's eight runs in their first matchup are the most allowed by the Crickets in a game so far. Too many walks and errors hurt the Blackhawks in the first meeting and Poirier said better defense will be needed to go with the program's always-strong hitting as Bloomer prepares for Thursday's matchup.

“We need to play good defense obviously and do what we do with the bats and put some runs on the board," Poirier said. "We put eight on them last time which is as many as most have put on them. We need to do that again and clean up the defense.”

