RICE LAKE — Like many team right now, the Chi-Hi softball team isn't always sure when it will be able to hit the diamond.

But so far when the Cardinals have been on the dirt, the team's offense has thrived.

The Cardinals scored a combined 29 runs in a pair of Big Rivers doubleheader wins in Rice Lake on Tuesday, winning by scores of 19-3 in five innings and 11-1 in six innings. The Cardinals (6-0, 6-0) pounded a total of 33 hits between the two victories.

Chi-Hi started the season with similar results in four total victories over Hudson and Menomonie last week.

“It’s kind of the same story we had before that our lineup just doesn’t give people breaks," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "We have some really good at-bats. We make pitchers throw pitches. It’s wear and tear on a defense when our offense is consistently coming at you.”

Madyson Baker blasted a home run and finished a double shy of the cycle in the first game in a 3-for-3 effort with two runs batted in and two walks. Camryn Fjelstad, Lauren Shepherd and Olivia Sanborn also had three hits apiece with Fjelstad and Shepherd driving in two runs each and Sanborn plating one run.

Makenna Johnston had two hits and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot while Paige Steinmetz had a double and three RBIs and Madisyn Bauer plated two runs. Chi-Hi scored eight runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to break the game open.

Chi-Hi jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings in the second game and added two runs in the sixth to reach the run limit. Baker had three more hits including a double in game two with two runs batted in. Johnston, Steinmetz, Basia Olson and Shepherd each had a pair of hits with Shepherd doubling and driving in three while Johnston and Olson scored twice. As a team the Cardinals had six doubles with Olson, Baker, Steinmetz, Johnston, Shepherd and Sanborn each having one two-bagger.

Pitchers Lakken McEathron, Willa Risinger and Delaney Berg each logged time in the circle in the two games. McEathron started game one and struck out four while allowing three earned runs with four strikeouts. Risinger pitched the final inning of the first game, allowing one earned run.

Berg pitched all six innings of the second game, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out two in a scoreless effort.

“We’re comfortable with all three and what’s been nice in these first six games is we’ve gotten all three to throw and settle some nerves in and that’s really big and all three have thrown really well and it’s a really nice thing," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said of the pitching staff.

Tuesday's doubleheader was the latest in a heavily rescheduled start to the season for the Cardinals. Initially the game was set to be a single game played at Casper Park, but on Monday was combined into a doubleheader and moved to Rice Lake where they received less snow accumulation on Sunday compared to the rest of the area. With potential wet weather on Thursday, the two programs opted to play both games on Tuesday to be sure they got them in.

That change comes after rescheduled games at the start of last week with Hudson and two Menomonie games were combined into a doubleheader for last Thursday at Casper Park.

“The Remind App is our friend, that’s for sure," Faherty said of the rescheduling. "It sent probably about six messages a day to everybody and there’s like a 100-some people on it in our program. (Athletic director) Mr. (Mike) Thompson sends me one and I sent one right out. Luckily everybody understands right now you’ve got to be really flexible and you’ve got to be ready to play whenever it happens to be you can play and do the best job you can.”

Chi-Hi is scheduled to return to action Saturday in a quad at Watertown before jumping back into Big Rivers action at Eau Claire Memorial next Tuesday. The Watertown quad features the always tough Goslings as well as other teams.

“I think it’s just good to see a challenge and see some good pitching," Seckora said of seeing different teams Saturday. "When you play multiple games in a day, we’re going to get a lot of looks from a lot of people and get some good challenges and challenge our defense and challenge our offense to get out of our comfort zone a little bit.”