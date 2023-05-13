The Chi-Hi softball team has three pitchers it is confident in each time they take the circle.

Saturday Lakken McEathron, Willa Risinger and Delaney Berg showed why as each pitched well as the Cardinals won two of three games at the program's home invitational at Casper Park. Chi-Hi started the day with a 3-2 loss to Stevens Point before recovering to beat Westosha Central 10-3 and Watertown 4-0.

The Cardinals were coming off a tough 7-6 loss in nine innings at River Falls on Thursday and responded with a solid day of softball.

“I thought we played well overall," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "Thursday we did not over at River Falls and got that loss. Credit to River Falls but we didn’t have much energy. We kinda laid an egg and today we came out and I thought we played well overall. I thought we saw much better pitching than we’ve seen most of the year to be honest and that helped a lot of for us looking forward to the next few weeks and what’s ahead for us.”

The junior McEathron started the first game of the day against the Panthers and allowed three unearned runs while scattering four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Stevens Point scored two in the bottom of the third before the Cardinals responded with two in the top of the fourth, the first coming on an error by Stevens Point off the bat of Madyson Baker before Lauren Shepherd drove a bases loaded walk to tie the game.

Kaitlyn Klinsmith put the Panthers back out front with an RBI single in the fifth as Stevens Point pitchers Maren Sauvegeau and Delilah Abundiz teamed up to limit the Cardinals to one hit — a double by Makenna Johnston to open the fourth.

“All three of them pitched real well," Faherty said of the pitchers. "I thought Lakken threw really good against (Stevens) Point and had good command of her pitches.”

Stevens Point went on to take second at the eight-team tournament, falling to unbeaten Superior 5-4 in the championship game.

The freshman Risinger took her turn in game two against Westosha Central and went all seven innings, allowing one earned run and working around nine hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts.

“Willa threw real well. Westosha’s a good hitting team," Faherty said. "The other two games they scored 10 and 20 runs today and so she really had then off balance and hitting a lot of ground balls and our infield played good defense behind her.”

Lauren Shepherd homered as a part of a 3-for-3 effort with two runs scored, four runs batted in and a double. Johnston reached base four times with a hit and three walks and Piper Kukuk drove in a pair as a four-run fourth and a five-run seventh helped the Cards pull away.

Berg spun a five-hit shutout in the final game of the day versus the Goslings. The sophomore struck out eight while allowing five hits and one walk while throwing 67 of her 95 pitches for strikes.

“Delaney got a shutout against a conference champion team in Watertown," Faherty said. "They just wrapped up their conference (Friday) night and they have good teams in their conference. Delaney did a nice job getting that shutout against a good team.”

A scoreless game through five, the Cardinals scored twice in the sixth and seventh to grab the lead for good. Johnston had two hits including a double, two walks, two stolen bases and two RBIs, Olivia Sanborn was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Paige Steinmetz stole two bases for the Cardinals (14-4).

The Chi-Hi junior varsity team won its home invite Saturday with the JV2 winning two of three games.

Saturday's tournament marks the start of the homestretch of the regular season for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi has already clinched a share of the Big Rivers Conference title and can win the league crown outright with one win either Tuesday or Thursday against Eau Claire North. A busy week of games begins Monday with a makeup doubleheader in Marshfield before ending in Superior with games against Superior and Hermantown (Minn.).

“The pitching that we faced sets us up nicely for next week when we have (Eau Claire) North, Marshfield and Superior who have some good pitchers," Faherty said. "Hopefully that will help us getting today’s at-bats against quality pitchers. Hopefully it will have us ready for those good pitchers we’re going to face and we know in the playoffs you’re going to see good pitching.”

