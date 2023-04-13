The Chi-Hi softball team's Big Rivers Conference championship defense is off to a powerful start.

The Cardinals bashed four home runs in Thursday's doubleheader sweep over Menomonie at Casper Park, winning the first game 15-0 in four innings before taking game two 12-3.

Basia Olson, Paige Steinmetz, Madisyn Bauer and Lauren Shepherd each hit home runs in the doubleheader as a tough wind blowing in from left field couldn't keep the powerful Cardinals from the long ball.

“We have kids that can hit different parts of the field and they do a pretty good job hitting power to the opposite field too," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "They came out and they did a good job."

Olson drove in four including a home run as a part of a 2-for-3 effort in the first game as seven runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth pushed the Cards. Makenna Johnston drove in five runs and had two doubles, Madyson Baker doubled twice and drove in three and Bauer had two hits in the opening game.

Steinmetz, Bauer and Shepherd each hit home runs as a part of a seven-run fourth inning in game two, putting some distance on what was a 2-1 lead. Steinmetz started the scoring with a three-run bomb before Bauer added a two-run shot and the freshman Shepherd added a two-run blast of her own.

“It wears pitchers down when your seven hitter and your six hitter are hitting home runs," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "It’s like where’s the break? And they never really get one.”

The Cards had 18 hits in the second game, led by three apiece for Baker, Bauer, Olson and Mykle Buhrow with Shepherd adding two.

“I think everybody on the team can hit," Olson said. "I don’t think I’ve ever had a doubt in my mind with two outs and a batter in front of me that I wasn’t going to get up.”

Lakken McEathron tossed four scoreless innings in the first game, striking out one and walking one while working around a pair of Menomonie hits. Sophomore Delaney Berg and freshman Willa Risinger teamed up in the circle for the second game. Berg allowed one run in three innings to start before Risinger had six punchouts while allowing two earned runs in the final four innings of her varsity debut.

“Both Delaney and Willa threw well tonight," Faherty said. "It was good to get Willa in there for the first time. The plan was to get her in there the other night but it didn’t work out. But tonight we got her in there with four good innings and got her nerves calmed a little bit. Delaney had her nerves calmed a little bit the other night and Lakken is throwing good and of course with two years of experience for us that’s what we expect from here. She’s been throwing real well too.”

The Cardinals took two games from Hudson earlier this week, winning the first game on Monday 8-5 in Hudson before the second game was suspended in progress. The Cardinals returned to Hudson Tuesday to close out a 10-3 victory to take both games against a Raider team that finished third in the Big Rivers standings last year behind Chi-Hi and New Richmond.

“We know our conference is steady," Seckora said. "There’s other good teams that are roadblocks and we know we’re going to have to make it through. So we’re just going to keep working hard.”

The always-potent Cardinal lineup bashed three home runs in the two wins in Hudson as Shepherd, Olson and Steinmetz each went deep.

Chi-Hi finished 23-4 a season ago, advancing to the Division 1 sectional semifinals before falling to Superior as the Spartans ultimately advanced to the state semifinals. The Spartans appear strong once again and the Cardinals are currently scheduled to see both Superior and Hermantown (Minn.) on Saturday in Superior.

“We’re excited for a chance to play," Faherty said. "They have a beautiful facility and field up there. They’ve been wanting us to come up and play for quite a few years and we made it work this year and we’re excited to face I’d say arguably one of the top two or three teams in Wisconsin with a load of college talent. They’re loaded and they’re good and we’re excited for the opportunity to go up and compete.”

The Cardinals jump back into Big Rivers play next week with two against Rice Lake, the first coming Tuesday at Casper Park before a trip north on Thursday.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi softball takes two from Menomonie 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23 Menomonie at Chi-Hi softball 4-13-23