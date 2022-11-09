Prep Softball: Chi-Hi's Baker signs with Division I UW-Green Bay

Madyson Baker took the field at King Park in Green Bay with the Chi-Hi softball team during the Division 1 state tournament semifinals on June 28, 2021.

Little did she know at the time that the diamond would be her home in the future.

Baker signed her letter of intent on Wednesday during a ceremony at Chi-Hi to play softball in college at UW-Green Bay with the Phoenix, joining Sara Kubuske's squad to play in the Division I Horizon League.

“The coaches just made me feel really welcome," Baker said of her decision. "I met with the players, and they just seemed like girls I want to surround myself with and being there at the state tournament, just the feeling in Green Bay is something that I’m excited for the next four years to be a part of.”

The Chi-Hi senior certainly brings the credentials at the plate to make an impact in college. Baker is a career .433 hitter with an on-base percentage just shy of .500 while slugging .733. She has 13 home runs in just 187 at-bats with 17 doubles, 67 runs batted in, 137 total bases and 41 runs scored in just 55 total games.

“As coaches some of the greatest things to see is growth in an athlete and the hard work paying off, and Maddy has been on the softball field putting in the work, putting in the dedication through the field but also in the weight room and so many other ways that we support our athletes in the community," Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said during the ceremony. "So seeing an athlete get to this moment is really special.”

That work included 5 a.m. wakeups to go work out and putting in extra time beyond the normal work in practice.

Baker was a Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Large Schools All-District honorable mention this season while earning All-Big Rivers Conference second team honors this past season as the Cardinals won a conference and Division 1 regional championship. Baker was an All-Big Rivers first team and WFSCA Large Schools All-State first team honoree in her sophomore season of 2021 in helping the team reach state. Her freshman season of 2020 was wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was surreal, and I can remember as long as I’ve been playing softball since I was four wanting to sign and go play college softball somewhere and the fact that it’s a DI school I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I couldn’t be more thankful for all my coaches, my parents pushing me, my brother being at every single game," Baker said.

Following her senior season with the Cardinals, Baker will take her talents east to join a Phoenix team that finished fifth in the Horizon League standings a season ago with a 25-25 (15-10) record for Kubuske.

“I think for me what comes to mind with Maddy is the love of the game and the love of softball," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "Because she is truly that person that loves this game as much as any player I’ve ever coached.”

But before that time with the Phoenix comes, Baker is a part of a strong class of returners for Chi-Hi with big expectations after being knocked out by Superior in last year's Division 1 sectional semifinals.

“We want to get back to the state tournament," Baker said. "We’re very grateful that we were able to clinch conference last year but the feeling of getting back, we want to go to Goodman (Diamond). We want to win a state championship.”