Prep Softball Division 1 Sectionals: Timely hitting, pitching lead Superior past Chi-Hi

The Superior softball team used timely hitting and hard-to-hit pitching to earn a 5-2 Division 1 sectional semifinal victory over Chi-Hi on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park.

The Spartans (17-2) scored in each of the final three innings including three in the sixth to provide junior pitcher Haley Zembo with all the run support she would need as Superior advances to Thursday's sectional finals to meet Stevens Point in Marshfield.

Zembo struck out five and worked around eight walks and two hit batters to allow just one hit to the Cardinals (23-4).

“That’s the game of softball,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said, “two-out hits with runners in scoring position and we just weren’t able to square up the ball today and put it into play hard and get it past them. She (Zembo) did a nice job of keeping us off balance and we just didn’t get those hits when we needed to.”

Mykle Buhrow's two-out infield single in the fourth inning was the lone hit of the game for the Cards but the walks and hit by pitches provided plenty of traffic on the basepaths. But Chi-Hi was unable to bring those runs home, stranding seven on base in the first four innings and 11 for the game.

Zembo struck out a combined 26 batters in two shutout victories over Wausau East and New Richmond in the regional round and was able to work out of trouble when Chi-Hi threatened.

“She kept battling back," Superior coach Michael Sather said of Zembo.

The Spartans were the first to get on the scoreboard when Alayna DeGraef drove home Natallee Sigfrids with two outs in the fifth with an RBI single. A pair of Chi-Hi errors opened up the biggest inning of the game for Superior and Avery Visger later had the big swing with a two-run single after Ari Robillard drove in the first run of the frame on a single through a drawn-in infield.

Buhrow, Olivia Sanborn and Makenna Johnston drew three two-out walks in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases before Paige Steinmetz lifted a high pop up in the infield the Spartans were unable to corral to score Buhrow and Sanborn and close to gap to 4-2. Superior got one of those runs back in their final at-bat as Emma Raye led off the inning with a single, stole second and ultimately scored on a passed ball to push the Spartan lead to three.

“When the teams are equal any little thing one way or the other is going to throw the game toward that particular team. All the teams are even now," Sather said. "Sometimes you need luck too.”

Madisyn Bauer drew a one-out walk in the seventh before Basia Olson hit a long fly ball to deep center field for the second out and Emme Bergh grounded out to first on a close play to send the Spartans one game from their first state trip since 1993. Superior will meet the Panthers after Stevens Point beat fellow Wisconsin Valley Conference foe Marshfield 7-2 in the other sectional semifinal.

“You know they’ll be battling," Sather said of facing Stevens Point. "They’re very intense. Tom (Drohner) is a very good coach and we’ll have our hands full, no doubt.”

Sophomore Lakken McEathron struck out two and walked two while allowing seven hits and five runs (two earned) across seven innings as she took the ball for injured senior starter Hannah Aldrich.

“Lakken threw well, especially the first four innings her stuff was working real well," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "She got a little tired at the end but who doesn’t when you’re throwing that many pitches against a quality team. Lakken came to pitch today and did a great job.”

The loss was a tough end to another strong season for the Chi-Hi program. The Cardinals were ranked in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll throughout the spring and won the program's first Big Rivers Conference championship since 2018.

“We had a great season and they’re a really good team,” Faherty said of Superior, “and they have really good players. Today they made more plays than we did and they get the win.”

The Cardinals graduate a three-person senior class with Olivia Bero, Bergh and Aldrich that helped the program reach the Division 1 state tournament in 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 season wiped out due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They should be so proud of what they’ve accomplished here and the leadership they bring," Seckora said of the seniors. "They work hard and that’s why it’s so hard at the end and that’s what we were talking about in our (after the game) meeting. You lose games in your life but when it’s the end of a team it’s the end of an era, it’s hard to say goodbye to a team and it’s hard to say goodbye to the seniors.”

