Prep Softball Division 3 Regionals: Maidment homers twice as part of 13-run third inning as Bloomer blasts Frederic/Luck

BLOOMER – The Bloomer softball team is always on the hunt for a big inning at the plate.

The Blackhawks found it in the third inning of Tuesday’s Division 3 regional semifinal contest against Frederic/Luck, scoring 13 runs to close out a 15-0 win in three innings.

Bloomer (21-2) advances to Thursday’s regional finals to host St. Croix Falls.

The bats came alive in a big way for Bloomer in the third as the team sent 16 batters to the plate with 14 reaching base. Laikyn Maidment blasted two home runs including a grand slam to open the scoring in the inning.

“That’s classic for us," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of the big inning.

Isabel Rubenzer, Tori Jenneman and Makenna Hilger also added run-scoring hits while the Blackhawks took advantage of a few Frederic/Luck (3-10) errors to get to the run limit.

Calley Olson opened the inning with a single before Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Hilger walked to load the bases for Maidment. The Bloomer right fielder wasted no time, putting a mighty swing on the first pitch she saw and drilling the offering deep and over the left-center field fence for a grand slam to push the lead to 6-0.

“She’s been swinging it really well," Poirier said of Maidment. "She’s done a nice job this year.”

Tyra Zwiefelhofer singled and later scored on a Rubenzer single and RyAnna Keller followed Zwiefelhofer with a walk and scored on a passed ball. The Blackhawks batted around before the team’s three and four hitters Olson and Delaney Zwiefelhofer got out. But Hilger followed with a run-scoring double and Maidment took another first pitch out of the park for her second home run of the inning. Tyra Zwiefelhofer reached on an error and Keller singled before Rubenzer reached on an error with the final runs crossing the plate to complete the inning.

“I love our energy and that’s really what brings us up, brings out our best," Rubenzer said of the team's ability to put together high-scoring innings.

Maidment said that energy has helped the offense stay potent, many times after two outs in an inning.

“I think we all still want to be here and we’re not losing any of the energy we started with at the beginning," Maidment said. "I think that’s important as we’re building up.”

The Blackhawks opened the scoring in the first inning on a run-scoring double by Olson and an RBI single for Delaney Zwiefelhofer.

That was more than enough run support for Olson in the circle as she struck out nine while allowing one hit in facing one over the minimum one time through the Frederic/Luck batting order. Poirier was worried about rust with Olson since the team hadn't played in a week, but after last Thursday's nonconference game with Superior was canceled due to weather the coach said the time off served Olson well as she was able to get some rest before the postseason began.

Bloomer started the season 1-2 after a 3-2 loss to Altoona on April 11. But that slow start offensively is a distant memory as the Blackhawks have won their last 20 games in a row. Bloomer rolled to an unbeaten Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in its first season in the league and down the stretch earned impressive nonconference wins over state-ranked Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott. The Blackhawks could see either team down the road in the playoffs and was ranked third in the state in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll of the regular season.

But for now the focus will be on Thursday's matchup against the fourth-seeded Saints after St. Croix Falls earned a 5-1 win over Cumberland on Tuesday. St. Croix Falls finished fourth in the Heart O'North Conference standings during the regular season behind Northwestern, Hayward and Spooner.

