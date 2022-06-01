Prep Softball Division 3 Sectionals: Baldwin-Woodville overcomes early deficit to beat Bloomer, advance back to state

CUMBERLAND — The first mistake cracked the door open.

The next few kicked it down.

The Bloomer softball team grabbed an early 3-0 lead before four unearned runs in the bottom of the third gave Baldwin-Woodville an advantage it wouldn't relinquish on the way to a 6-3 victory in the battle of the Blackhawks on Thursday afternoon in a Division 3 sectional championship game.

Bloomer (23-3) committed four of its five errors in the Baldwin-Woodville half of the third including three on one play off the bat of Ryeah Oehke to score three runs and give her team a 4-3 advantage.

“That was a tough inning," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of the third. "We hadn’t done that since game two down in Florida. We kicked the ball around then and it ended up getting away from us.”

Baldwin-Woodville (19-5) added two runs in the fifth inning on run-scoring hits by Trinity Mittl and Oehlke to add some insurance as the program returns to state for back-to-back years.

Bloomer grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning on one swing of the bat. Mckenna Hilger reached on an error to open the inning before Laikyn Maidment and Tyra Zwiefelhofer drew back-to-back walks. Baldwin-Woodville got the next two batters out before Karley Rada laced a two-strike triple into the right-center field gap to clear the bases and open the scoring.

“These girls have been through a lot,” Baldwin-Woodville coach Tim Klatt said. “We were down 3-0, we didn’t panic. We’ve been here before. We’ve fought through adversity all year with different things. I just have a lot of faith in these girls.”

Baldwin-Woodville senior pitcher Morgan Smetena settled in after the three-run second, retiring the next 14 batters faced until RyAnna Keller drew a walk with two outs in the seventh. Smetena struck out 12 while allowing just one hit to go with three unearned runs and four walks and had success working up in the zone.

“We got down 3-0 and I’m sure some thoughts were going through Morgan’s mind but she’s been battle tested," Klatt said. "She’s played a lot of ball. He hasn’t been healthy this year and I know that’s been frustrating and weighted on her. But I’ll you, her teammates picked her up defensively when they needed to. They got in the batter’s box and put the bat on the ball. I think that gave her confidence.”

Bloomer senior pitcher Calley Olson threw well as the Minot State University signee struck out nine while allowing four hits and three walks and two earned runs. Olson struck out 17 in Bloomer's 3-0 victory over Baldwin-Woodville on May 7 and Klatt said his team made a concerted effort to put more balls in play and test the Bloomer defense.

“We faced Bloomer earlier in the year and Olson, I’ll tell ya is a heck of pitcher," Klatt said. "One of the best pitchers in northwest Wisconsin.”

Baldwin-Woodville advanced to the Division 2 state championship game a season ago before Catholic Memorial rallied for a 5-4 victory. A number of players from that team are back and after an up-and-down regular season of injuries and illness the team is heading back to Madison and will open play against a yet-to-be-determined foe on Friday at Goodman Diamond.

“We had some adversity this entire year," Klatt said. "It was never easy but that’s what sports is. Sports brings out your character and I cannot be more proud of these girls. They never quit, they kept fighting and they’ll do that the rest of their lives and that’s what’s important.”

Bloomer won the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship during the regular season and entered play Thursday with a 22-game winning streak after beating Northwestern 4-0 in Tuesday's sectional semifinals.

The six runs allowed were the most for Bloomer since a 7-1 loss to Grayslake Central (Ill.) on March 31 in Florida.

Bloomer graduates just one senior, but it's a key one with the departure of the four-year pitcher Olson.

“We’re going to miss her," Poirier said of Olson. "(Earlier this year I said) she’s going to go as far as she’s going to take us and we needed to support her with the bats and the gloves and we just came up short today. I think the hitting was fine.

"If you score three runs in a sectional final most of the time you’re going to win and we just didn’t support her with our gloves.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.