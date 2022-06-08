Prep Softball Division 5 State: Thorp navigates up-and-down season to return to state tournament

The Thorp softball team didn’t look like a state tournament contender for much of the season.

But the Cardinals did when it mattered most.

Thorp is making its seventh overall appearance at state beginning on Thursday when the Cardinals open the Division 5 state tournament with a semifinal matchup against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The Cardinals (12-11) have had three win streaks of at least three games and two losing skids of at least three games so far. But the Cardinals have won their last four games — all in the postseason — and punched their ticket to state last Thursday with a 2-0 sectional championship victory over Drummond.

“This group of kids, their character is outstanding,” Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said of his team. “I don’t know if the word is deserve because you could say that about a lot of kids, but I’m just really happy for this group of kids because they did everything they needed to do to put them in a position to be successful.”

Thorp entered the postseason on a three-game losing streak after losses to McDonell, Edgar and Blair-Taylor, but Rhyner said he thought the team was heading in the right direction beginning in the game before that skid, a 7-5 victory over Western Cloverbelt runner-up and eventual Division 4 sectional finalist Fall Creek.

“We just felt like we were heading in the right direction, we were starting to believe in the girls to our left and our right and become more comfortable with everybody and where they were at and it was just a matter of continually getting better every day and trusting each other,” Rhyner said.

The Cardinals finished the regular season tied with Cadott for fourth place in the league standings but entered the postseason battle tested with a slate of games versus the always-tough Western Cloverbelt as well as an ambitious nonconference schedule. Five of the Western Cloverbelt’s eight teams won regional titles with three (Bloomer, Fall Creek and Thorp) advancing a game away from state.

Out of conference, the Cardinals faced off against Division 2 Mosinee, Division 4 regional champion Northwood/Solon Springs, Division 5 state qualifier Edgar and Division 5 sectional finalist Blair-Taylor during the regular season. The Cardinals didn’t win any of those games but had one-run losses to Mosinee and Edgar and were prepared when the postseason came.

“Just nothing but tons of respect for the teams in our conference and then our nonconference schedule,” Rhyner said. “It’s put together that way for a reason. It’s high-level softball. That’s what we want to do game in and game out and make good decisions on and off the field and set yourself up to be successful and see what happens.”

Senior infielder Alexa Hanson led the offense with a .484 batting average entering sectional play with a team-high 23 runs batted in. Junior catcher Ava Teclaw was second among starters with a .451 average entering sectionals with a team-best 1.326 on-base plus slugging percentage. Teclaw went 5-for-5 with four runs scored and four runs batted in during Thorp’s 12-3 sectional semifinal win at Eau Claire Immanuel, and sophomore infielder Abby Schultze added four hits and three runs batted in of her own. Schultze and senior outfielder Megan Drost each had 17 runs batted in entering sectionals, and senior outfielder Jolene Windl was tied with Hanson for the team led with 16 steals for the always-aggressive Cardinals.

In the circle, senior pitcher Trysta Leech has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of the team’s four playoff games and threw arguably the best game of her high school career in last Thursday’s win over Drummond, in which she struck out 12 batters and walked none in a five-hit shutout.

This year’s senior class of Leech, Alexis LaCanne, Hanson, Windl, Kiana Simon and Drost were freshmen when the Cardinals advanced to the Division 4 state tournament before falling in the semis to eventual state champion Horicon 7-3. Many members of that 2019 team were set to return in 2020, but the season was canceled because of the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thorp went 14-10 last season, reaching the Division 5 sectional semifinals before falling to McDonell.

Thorp enters the state tournament with the fewest wins of any team in the field but is battle tested because of the tough schedule and playing its best softball at the right time.

“You always could see the potential there but a lot of it is getting the kids to buy in and believe,” Rhyner said. “We dealt with some injuries too throughout the season and that left us wondering. We were trying to find some consistency in our lineup and in some ways the injuries helped us to find that because it forced us to do some things that we were already in the process of doing.”

Thorp is the No. 4 seed in the Division 5 field and faces top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-2) after the Royals knocked off top-ranked Blair-Taylor 4-0 in the sectional finals. Assumption won the South Marawood Conference championship during the regular season, including two wins over Edgar, and brings a young and talented team to Madison. Freshman first baseman Anna Schooley hit .534 with a team-high home runs runs and 26 runs batted in entering sectionals while junior catcher/shortstop Christin Casey hit a team-best .619 and reached base at a .684 clip.

Rhyner called Assumption a “great ballclub” and knows his team will have to play well to win. But as the program prepares for its seventh state tournament since 2008, the sixth-year Cardinal coach said he and his team are taking the time to enjoy the journey. Rhyner said the process in getting to state has been a fun one — not just because his team has played its best in recent weeks, but because of the high level of talent and class the Cardinals have seen from other programs along the way.

“We’re just enjoying the journey right now and with our kids’ mindset and how they’ve gone about everything there are no worries going into it,” Rhyner said. “Not worried as far as winning as losing, if we lose it’s not the end of the world. It’s been an amazing journey with these girls. I couldn’t be more proud of them or happier to be their coach.”

