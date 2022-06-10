Prep Softball Division 5 State: Top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption outlasts Thorp in semifinals

MADISON — Wisconsin Rapids Assumption co-softball coach Rob Schill wasn't fooled by the record.

He knew his Royals would be in for a battle.

And that's exactly what top-seeded Assumption got as the Royals earned a 5-2 victory over Thorp on Thursday evening in a Division 5 state semifinal matchup at Goodman Diamond.

The Royals (20-2) never trailed after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning but had to battle to beat a Thorp (12-12) that entered the postseason with an 8-11 record after tying for fourth place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings.

“Thorp is always known for they’re well coached from top to bottom," Schill said. "Even going back to when Brad (Ceranski) was there. They’ve always had a great program. They always do things the right way. They always put pressure on you. So we did not overlook them at all. We knew what to expect and we didn’t think this was going to be an easy game in any way, shape or form.”

Assumption junior pitcher Ava Schill was tough for the Cardinals to handle as she struck out 15 batters while scattering two hits and one walk to go with one earned run allowed in seven innings. Schill struck out seven batters in a row early in the game before Ava Teclaw broke up the string with a groundout to end the third inning.

“She’s pretty good," Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said of Schill. "She moves the ball around and she’s got velocity.”

After the Royals added a run in the bottom of the third, Thorp got on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth. Lizzy Frankewicz reached base on an infield single and ultimately scored on a throwing error by Macy Vollert to cut the deficit to 3-1. Alexis LaCanne followed with an RBI single to score Abby Schultze and bring the Cardinals within one run.

But the Royals would get the two runs back in the bottom of the inning when a ball off the bat of Cristin Casey got past Thorp left fielder Megan Drost and Casey raced all the way around the bases to score Anna Schooley and herself. Trysta Leech and Alexa Hanson led of the fifth and sixth innings by reaching base, respectively, and Leech added her second hit of the game in the seventh but Schill retired the final two batters of the game to send Assumption to Saturday's state championship game.

“Hats off to Assumption. They’re a very nice ballclub," Rhyner said. "I felt like we played well. We prepared well all week. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”

Leech struck out five batters in six innings in the circle for the Cardinals. The senior allowed six hits, there earned runs and walked two batters. Thursday night's effort marked the fifth time in five postseason games Leech allowed three earned runs or fewer.

Schill's 15 strikeouts set a new Division 5 state tourney record for the most in a single game, smashing the previous record of 10 set by Belmont's Sadie Willborn in 2019 against Tri-County.

“She was locked in early on," co-coach Schill said of his team's pitcher. "I think that two runs early gave us a little comfort zone. I’ll be honest, I don’t think she had her best stuff tonight – her rise up wasn’t what it normally is. But for the most part I thought she did a really good job of keeping her composure, working through adversity when they did put pressure on us and coming back strong.”

Back-to-back RBI singles by Lydia Smits and Vollert in the first inning staked the Royals to a 2-0 lead. Vollert finished with two hits and two runs batted in. The Royals will face the winner of Friday morning's other state semifinal between Edgar and Barneveld. The Royals are onto a state championship game for the first time since 2005 when the program won the Division 4 crown. Thursday's game was the first for the program at state sicne 2018 when Assumption fell to eventual Division 5 champion McDonell 5-3 in the state semis.

Thorp was back at state for the first time since 2019 when the Cardinals fell in the Division 4 semifinals to eventual champion Horicon 7-3. Overall Thursday's game marked the seventh appearance at state for the Cardinals, all coming since 2008.

The Cardinals navigated an up-and-down regular season playing a challenging schedule in and out of Western Cloverbelt play. Thorp knocked off Marshfield Columbus and top-seeded Athens to win a regional title before routing Eau Claire Immanuel and blanking Drummond to advance to state.

Thorp graduates a strong six-player senior class of Alexa Hanson, Jolene Windl, Kiana Simon, Drost, Leech and LaCanne.

“They are great kids. They’ll be successful in life," Rhyner said of his team. "We talk all the time about doing the right things on and off the field and in the classroom, putting yourself in a position to be successful and this group has done that and that’s why they’re here.

"And they’ll be successes for sure if they take that same approach to the rest of their life.”

