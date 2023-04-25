It's early in the fight for the Western Cloverbelt Conference softball title.

But so far Fall Creek has a few nice wins in its pocket. The Crickets stayed unbeaten on the season Tuesday after sweeping a doubleheader with McDonell at Casper Park, winning by scores of 4-1 and 4-3.

“McDonell’s got a great team, always a great program and we were fortunate enough to find a couple ways to win two good games today," Fall Creek coach Brad Ceranski said. "I was really proud of our kids’ effort and they made plays, we made plays and we found a way to get enough in both games to win. I’m very proud of the girls’ effort and tenacity and the way they stuck with everything.”

Four runs in the top of the fourth inning were enough for the Crickets to take the first game. McDonell pitcher Katie Ruf faced the minimum through the first three innings with seven strikeouts but the Crickets found more success against the junior pitcher the second time through the lineup.

Fall Creek had five hits in the fourth inning including a two-run double for Elena Raffesberger. Lexi Gustafson plated a run on a groundout and Larissa Johnson drove in the final run on a single to cap the big inning.

McDonell came back with one run in the sixth off the bat of Rebecca Baier after scoring Kendall Hepfler from third on a Fall Creek error.

Jenna Fitch struck out seven in six innings before Grace Herrem tossed a scoreless seventh for the save. Ruf struck out eight while allowing four runs in a complete-game effort.

Sophie Johnson had two hits for Fall Creek in game one and Hepfler stole two bases to go with one hit for the Macks.

Fall Creek scored the walk-off win in the second game as Kennedy Tumm singled with two outs before stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a passed ball to complete the sweep. McDonell scored a run in the top of the first before Fall Creek came back with three runs in the bottom of the third including two on a McDonell error to go with an RBI single by Sophie Johnson.

The Macks tied the game in the bottom of the fourth as Ruf was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Keagan Winger hit a sacrifice fly. The game tied at three until the bottom of the seventh.

Harrem threw five innings in relief of Sophie Johnson in the second game, striking out five while allowing a pair of runs for the win.

“Normally we hit the ball better than this but give credit to their pitchers, they had a lot of movement on their pitches,” McDonell coach Rick Baier said, “especially their lefty (Herrem). She had a ton of movement. The girls kept saying the ball is moving, they just couldn’t get a barrel on it.”

Ruf had six strikeouts and three walks while allowing two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched as the junior has shouldered the lion's share of the innings for the Macks this year after splitting time with Kait Ortmann in 2022.

“She’s a horse," coach Baier said of Ruf. "We’re going to lean on her quite a bit this year and I think she’s obviously matured and she’s throwing the ball very well.”

Fall Creek (12-0, 6-0) exits Tuesday as the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Western Cloverbelt. The Crickets were ranked second in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll and earned a 9-8 win over defending league champion Bloomer last week. Fall Creek hosts Cadott on Thursday before ending the week at Thorp on Friday.

“We have got a very strong conference so any time you can get a win it’s a good night and the Western Cloverbelt is a battle all the time," Ceranski said. "McDonell’s got a great program so we’re fortunate to come away with a few wins tonight.”

McDonell (6-2, 2-2) was ranked seventh in the latest WFSCA Division 5 state poll and now joins a crowded pack on the heels of the Crickets in the Western Cloverbelt title race.

The Macks play at Thorp on Thursday before hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

“I said (after the game) it’s not the end of the world. We’re still not out of the conference race," coach Baier said. "There’s still a couple bigger teams that can maybe knock them off but we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to get better for sure.”

