CADOTT — Lauryn Goettl, Elly Eiler, Morgan Moldrem, Eva Enestvedt and Laken Ryan are in rare air in Cadott girls athletic history.

The five athletes have been the lifeblood of a stellar two-year run for the girls basketball team and last year helped the softball team win its first regional title since 1984.

Cadott is looking to put together another run down the stretch this spring and picked up a 13-9 Western Cloverbelt win over Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.

All five seniors played a role in the victory. Goettl was 2-for-2 with her fourth home run of the season, three runs scored, two runs batted in and five stolen bases while Enestvedt had four of her team's 16 hits including a double, stole three bases and scored twice. Ryan had two hits and two runs batted in, Moldrem was 1-for-4 and scored once and Eiler was 2-for-2 with a double and three steals.

“They definitely got more comfortable at the plate and it’s always good when they hit it square," Cadott coach Kari Moldrem said of the team's offense. "It always good. Even if they catch it. You hit it square and you’ll get ‘em back next time but when you get a couple home runs it always makes it nice because the kids always love that.”

Kennedy Nerdrum earned the win in relief as the freshman went 5.1 innings and struck out four while allowing six earned runs.

Sophomore Kasey Moldrem also homered as a part of her 2-for-4 effort with three RBIs.

With the postseason on the horizon, the Hornets are looking to capture some of the magic the team found last spring when it knocked off Cornell/Lake Holcombe and Elmwood/Plum City to win a Division 4 regional title.

Coach Moldrem is uniquely qualified to speak about the impact this senior class has made in Cadott athletics. She coached the group in 8U softball and later when they started on the basketball court in third grade.

“I knew what was coming and I always talked to them about staying together because I’ve seen lots of good groups come through but they always fall apart when they don’t start liking each other and for the most part they get along really well," coach Moldrem said. "They have a lot of fun. They’ve been the key and the core to a lot of success in Cadott athletics.”

Cadott won a combined 39 games in the last two girls basketball seasons, the most for the program in any two-year span since at least the 1980s if not ever. This past season the Hornets finished second in the Western Cloverbelt standings and advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 1998. Goettl and Eiler were the leading scorers for the team, each reaching the 1,000-point mark for their careers and will continue to play in college with Goetl heading to Viterbo in La Crosse while Eiler makes the short trip to Eau Claire to join the Blugolds. Ryan provided a 3-point threat from the perimeter while Enestvedt and Moldrem added strength and toughness near the basket.

Not surprisingly the five are also in the middle of what the softball team does. Ryan is the team's starting catcher with Goettl and Moldrem working up the middle at shortstop and second base, respectively. Eiler patrols center field with Enestvedt close by in left. At this point the players have an unspoken chemistry that makes things easier on the court or diamond.

“It’s easy to play together I’d say," Enestvedt said. "I know everything they’re going to do.”

“I feel like we’re really comfortable with each other," Goettl added. "We’ve been able to gel through all these years and we get new people mixed in with us. It’s easy for us to gel because we’re all working with them on it.”

This spring's Cadott roster includes 10 freshmen and sophomores, which gives the soon-to-be outgoing group the chance to help those youngsters for when they inevitably take on larger roles next year.

“We try to make sure they feel comfortable," Morgan Moldrem said. "If they make a mistake it’s OK, (say) you’ll get the next one. Just make sure they always feel comfortable.”

“This game is easy to get down on," Enestvedt added.

At this point for the seniors, they view themselves as more than just teammates and classmates.

“We’ve been together for 10 years so we’re basically family and so it’s basically family success," Eiler said. "We’re literally family and every new kid that comes in we’re just taking in more kids to the family.”

Kylie McCauley drove in two runs for the Ramblers (1-12, 0-11).

Cadott closes the Western Cloverbelt season by hosting Fall Creek on Thursday before matchups against Thorp on Friday and Monday. Following that the Hornets play nonconference games at home against Athens (May 16) and Marshfield Columbus (May 19).

“I had higher expectations and our record doesn’t really reflect (who we are) and it’s just little things like I told them," coach Moldrem said. "It’s the little things and if we clean them up, we’re an athletic bunch overall. They’re just a fun bunch, they’re an enjoyable group to coach. It’s playoffs that’s where we keep making everything better and step in the right direction from this game on.”

Last year Cadott finished tied with Thorp for fourth in the Western Cloverbelt standings before grabbing the regional title. And while a second straight regional title won't be easy for the Hornets, it's possible.

“We’re always full of surprises," Eiler said with a smile.

But whenever the season ends, it will mark the graduation for a group of athletes that have served as the catalysts for some achievements not seen in certain Cadott girls sports in several decades, if ever.

“It’s sad to recognize we only have a few more weeks left," Ryan said. "We’ve been together for so long and to see our journey through all three of the sports come to an end for the last few games it’s sad to recognize that. But we’re all just going to cherish these last few games and do the best.”

