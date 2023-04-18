CORNELL — This spring marks the 10th season together for the Cornell/Lake Holcombe softball co-op.

One of several teams the two nearby schools share, the Knights have been competitive throughout their first decade together under current coach Andy Lorenzen and previous leader Chad Spegal.

That’s the goal again this spring with a small, but talented group of players striving to compete with Northwood/Solon Springs and others atop the East Lakeland Conference. Cornell/Lake Holcombe was tripped up by Eau Claire Regis 11-1 in five innings in last Friday’s season opener in Cornell, a game in which the team played without starters Bralee Schroeder and Teryn Close.

The Knights were 5-9 a season ago but return the majority of their roster — a lineup that is experienced while still having just one senior.

“It’s about the young players getting better every day,” Lorenzen said of the team. “Our top four (or) five are really experienced, then it falls off. They mesh really well together.”

Makya Hetherington leads those veterans as the junior infielder hit .525 last season in a first team All-East Lakeland Conference campaign where she was second in league player of the year voting. Junior pitcher Brooke Anderson earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2022 and will also hit atop the Knights lineup.

Senior Rachel Schilling, junior Grace Harycki and sophomore Schroeder were also conference honorable mention last year.

“We’re still really young,” Lorenzen said. “It seems like we’re young every year.”

A six-player junior class makes up about half of the team’s roster for a team that like many hasn’t had much time on the dirt as Mother Nature keeps teams from fully getting underway so far this spring.

“I think working together is a big one,” Anderson said of what the team needs early in the season. “We haven’t been out on the field for long, so definitely getting more field practices and getting experience, getting back the mojo.”

Maintaining a program is a tough proposition for many smaller schools in the northern part of the state, including the co-op. Cornell and Lake Holcombe first combined in 2014 in part because their respective teams barely had enough players to field a squad. One decade later the Knights are still fighting that battle.

“It’s tough,” Lorenzen said. “You’ve got to be a salesman because these girls have so much going on. Volleyball is king in Cornell with all these club teams and AAU leagues. It’s hard to get them to go but they have a really good youth program.”

Lorenzen added the Cornell youth program has roughly 90 kids in little league and tee ball leagues for the upcoming summer. Lake Holcombe currently doesn’t have a program at that level, but Lorenzen is hoping one can get off the ground to help.

One benefit this year’s Knights team has is its chemistry with many player suiting up this spring familiar with each other through volleyball in the fall where Cornell has won three straight East Lakeland Conference titles and basketball in the winter.

“It’s very nice,” Anderson said. “I play with Makya and Grace in multiple different sports so we definitely have that connection that a lot of teams don’t have.”

Early-season games against Glenwood City, Bruce, Prairie Farm, Northwood/Solon Springs and Stanley-Boyd have already been postponed or canceled. The team was supposed to play four games this week but Monday’s game in Stanley and Tuesday’s home game against Flambeau were called off. Games at Birchwood/Winter on Thursday and at Prairie Farm on Friday are still a possibility, otherwise the Knights will have to wait until next week’s game at Clear Lake on Tuesday to get back into action.

At this point that’s the biggest thing Cornell/Lake Holcombe and other teams are looking for — the opportunity to play several games and see what it can do.

“Once we get on a roll, it’s pretty hard to stop us,” Anderson said.

