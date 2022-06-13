Prep Softball: Olson caps dominant Bloomer career in Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game

Bloomer senior pitcher Calley Olson will get one more chance to represent the Blackhawks on the softball diamond as she competes in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game this Tuesday at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.

Olson will play for the Division 2/3 Black Team and is one of many local players playing in the all-star game.

The Minot State University commit certainly has the accolades and achievements to warrant a selection for the game. Olson led the Blackhawks to a Western Cloverbelt Conference championships and to the Division 3 sectional championship game with a dominant effort in the circle, logging a 23-3 overall record with a 0.54 earned run average in 156 innings with 322 strikeouts and 23 walks while allowing just 13 earned runs. Her work at the plate was also extraordinary as she hit .506 with seven home runs, 31 runs batted in and 17 walks walks against just three strikeouts.

“We faced Bloomer earlier in the year and Olson, I’ll tell ya is a heck of pitcher,” Baldwin-Woodville coach Tim Klatt said of Olson after his team’s sectional title win. “One of the best pitchers in northwest Wisconsin.”

The senior struck out 17 Baldwin-Woodville batters in a 3-0 shutout victory on May 7.

Olson has been an impact player for the Blackhawks since walking through the door as a freshman. The latest in a long line of stellar pitchers for Bloomer that includes Sabra Meinen, K’trina Ruff, Aliya Seibel and Emily Kuehl, Olson could prove to be the best of the bunch.

“I take a lot of pride in it and it gives me confidence knowing that I had people behind me that I could follow forward with,” Olson said of continuing the legacy of strong Bloomer pitchers.

As a youngster, Olson watched Seibel closely as the standout hurler guided Bloomer to the Division 3 state tournament in 2015 and 2017 and picked up on Seibel’s confidence as well as how she attacked hitters. Olson made an immediate impact in her freshman season where she shared innings with Kuehl and posted an 8-3 record with a 1.76 earned run average with 110 strikeouts against 19 walks in 71.1 innings in helping the team reach the sectional finals.

Her sophomore season in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Olson once again was strong in shared time in the circle with Kuehl in 2021 and pitched to a 13-1 record in 90.1 innings with a 0.85 earned run average with 169 strikeouts in the circle while adding a .530 batting average including nine home runs and 40 runs batted in.

Olson went over the 600-strikeout mark for her career in her final start, where she allowed six runs (two earned) with nine punchouts in a 6-3 loss to Baldwin-Woodville. The outgoing senior said she will remember her team’s work ethic and passion of the game the most.

“Her success is a product of her love of softball, love of competition, work ethic and a drive to be the best,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of Olson. “(She) came to us in 2019 a very good player and leaves after one of the most dominant seasons in Bloomer softball history. We do not have nearly the team success this season without her.”

Olson joins Cadott’s Makenna Barone and Olivia Goodman, Chi-Hi’s Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh, Thorp’s Alexa Hanson and Trysta Leech and Gilman’s Tychelle Duellman as area players on the rosters for this week’s all-star festivities.

“The best compliment I can give her is I truly believe she made everyone around her better,” Poirier said. “That includes her teammates and the staff. A great leader.”

After this week’s festivities, Olson will head for Minot, N.D. to join a Beavers program that finished 28-20 this spring and is led by coach Nat Wagner.

“I’m excited for the next four years at Minot State and ready for my future,” Olson said.

