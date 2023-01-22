Prep Softball: Passion for sport, people fuels Phelps' WFSCA Hall of Fame resume

The reason for decades of time, effort and dedication Brian Phelps has put into the sport of softball can be summed up in one simple word.

Love.

Love for the sport and love for those who help make the sport thrive, be it players, fellow coaches or others.

Phelps will be honored with four others as a part of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 next month, a well-earned honor for his decades of leadership.

Love

Phelps and his family grew up in Cornell.

At a young age, Phelps’ parents instilled in their children the importance of being active in sports and other activities, saying the kids had the rest of their lives to work. Phelps’ father coached he and his brothers in little league before Brian ultimately became a little league coach himself and later added the title of junior high wrestling coach at the behest of future Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Famer Eino Martino.

Ultimately, Phelps was hired in Gilman to teach social sciences and coach wrestling and softball in 1993. Phelps teamed up with his brother Jerry to lead the school’s program for 27 years. During his early years in Gilman, Phelps credits a number of other successful Pirates coaches for their wisdom as he wasn’t afraid to ask questions. Names like Duane Jenson, Larry Hauser, Craig Shepard and Robin Rosemeyer led their respective teams to great heights and were never afraid to share what they knew with Phelps.

“Just having those type of people to bounce things off of and talk to has really helped,” Phelps said.

Phelps has led the Pirates to 12 regional championships, many coming in his early years before Gilman broke through with its first state tournament appearance in 2002 after beating Luck 8-6 for the Division 4 sectional championship. Four years later, the Pirates returned to the Division 4 state tourney after once again taking down the Cardinals. The program’s most recent state appearance came nearly four years ago when Gilman qualified for the Division 5 state tournament with a 9-3 victory over Hurley.

In addition, the Pirates have won 390 games under Phelps with one conference championship. Fifty-four players have earned all-conference honors under his leadership with 21 WFSCA All-Star selections. Phelps has coached on six WFSCA All-Star teams and has been the Eastern Cloverbelt’s WFSCA conference representative since 2012.

All of that success has come with the hard work and commitment of his team, and Phelps is proud to have been part of it.

“We’ve been successful,” Phelps said. “We’ve won a lot of games, and we’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

Legacy

While the Pirates have piled up plenty of wins during Phelps’ near 30-year run as the coach, what has been developed goes beyond wins and losses.

During Phelps’ time in Gilman, the district has built a top-notch facility with two softball fields, a little league field and a baseball diamond to go with a 40x40 pavilion, concession stand and an expanded parking lot to house its ball teams. Early on, Phelps established the Northern Jamboree, an eight-team tournament early in the season to help teams in the northern part of the state play games when Mother Nature allowed. More recently, Phelps and Thorp have teamed up to host a tournament known as Slamfest, one hosted by both teams on one day. Last season’s tournament had 25 teams in action, including junior varsity.

Phelps is proud to see how much the sport has softball has grown since he first started as a coach.

“I feel when we started, as a softball coach we played a lot of second fiddle to baseball,” Phelps said. “It’s nice to promote our sport and see it getting the recognition it deserves, and the WFSCA has been amazing how far they’ve brought this from where we’ve started.”

In Gilman, that growth has come not just from Phelps’ hard work, but also work from the many players that who come through the program over the years. When asked about the reason for Gilman’s continual success, Phelps said two words — great kids.

“Those kids have won a whole lot of softball games, and I’m very fortunate to have been a part of it,” Phelps said.

Fall Creek softball coach and WFSCA president Brad Ceranski said Phelps always has his teams ready to play fundamentally strong and with a competitiveness that rivals their coach. Ceranski also credited Phelps for establishing a program that begins at the youth level, better preparing the Pirates of tomorrow to play.

“I think Brian’s done a great job of having a program all the way up,” Ceranski said. “He works with the kids at younger levels to get them prepared and just has been able to have all the kids have great experiences from the youth program all the way through, and I think that’s what you need to have to have a successful, long sustaining program.”

Thorp head coach Kurt Rhyner coached under Phelps for several years prior to taking over the Cardinal program and said Phelps understands the big picture of maintaining a program with his passion and commitment.

“I think when you’re in a small school, it’s diapers to diplomas and it’s facilities, it’s everything,” Rhyner said. “To be able to competitive year in and year out in a smaller school in that cycle talent wise, he was always going to be competitive. Talent was always going to rise and fall, but he was always going to put a competitive on the field and it’s because of that passion, because of that dedication and the amount of time that he puts in it.”

Thankful

Many people have helped Phelps along his hall of fame path.

In addition to the other Pirate coaches, Phelps is thankful for the support of other softball coaches in the state, such as Athens’ Craig Diedrich, Poynette’s Bob Tomlinson, Ceranski and Rhyner — being there with praise during the good times while also lending a helping hand during the down years.

“It really is an amazing group of people,” Phelps said of the coaches.

But at the top of that list stands his wife and longtime assistant coach, Kathy, who has served many roles over the year, including coach and team photographer. Phelps said she’s the one that helps keep him grounded and real in making sure he’s having fun. Those fun moments stand out more than any single victory.

“Probably the biggest thing going back through this is looking at the pictures and all the smiles and goofy things we’ve done,” Phelps said. “There’s just so much of that. It’s been a tremendous sacrifice. It’s a passion that I have, and Kathy has jumped right in with it.”

Earlier in his career, it was meeting and befriending coaches like Mike McMahon and Mike Wirz that helped Phelps further understand the game. Those two Mikes are with Phelps each time he takes the diamond as the coach has two Ms written on his hat to remember them.

Future

Phelps is retired from teaching in Gilman, though he can still be found in the halls as a substitute at times.

This spring, he and his Pirates will take the field as they pursue more victories — 10 more getting him to 400 for his career.

Phelps isn’t sure when he’s going to retire from coaching and added when the time comes he will know. But that time isn’t now as his passion for the sport still shines through.

At the first sign of spring, Phelps will be out clearing off the softball diamonds in Gilman and preparing them for whenever Mother Nature allows the 2023 season to begin. His family and players joke Phelps keeps a pillow and blanket under home plate at the diamond because of all the time he spends there.

Phelps will be honored alongside Jane Briehl, Bill Greskiw and Todd Felch during the WFSCA Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 11 at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells. Phelps will be presented by Kathy and their children, Kelly and Nick.

“It’s just been fun and to me it always comes back for the kids,” Phelps said. “You do it for the kids. Our facility is top notch. For a school our size, it’s phenomenal what we have at Gilman.”