GILMAN — It's been an eventful year for Brian Phelps.

Earlier this year the longtime Gilman softball coach was inducted into the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and on Saturday Phelps reached a milestone as he earned his 400th career win as the Pirates won a pair of games as a part of the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest tournament.

Gilman beat Glenwood City 9-3 for Phelps' 400th win before capping the day with a 10-0 win in five innings over Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

“It’s very humbling. We’ve had such great kids to work with," Phelps said of the milestone. "Kids have worked hard over the years and it’s been 30 years now and they just keep working and they’re so much fun. They really here.”

Phelps has been pleased with the growth of his young Pirates squad this season. Gilman (11-5) has just one senior with pitcher Tatum Weir, who earned the win in both games.

“We’re young," Phelps said. "Tatum’s our only senior and we’re getting better every game and that’s the goal is to improve every day, teach the kids the game and play hard. Above all I try to remind them every day to have fun. It’s gotta be fun out here.”

The Pirates methodically pulled away in each game including a five-run fifth against the Knights to close out the second win. A two-run double by Tatum Weir into the gap plated the final two runs to reach the run rule. Weir ad Ava Warner had RBI singles earlier in the game. Danielle Mann, Weir, Warner and Jayda Rosemeyer were each 2-for-3 in the victory while Weir tossed four scoreless innings in the circle.

Under Phelps' leadership at Gilman, 54 players have earned all-conference honors in leading the program to 12 regional championships and three trips to the state tournament including most recently in 2019. A potential fourth appearance in 2020 was cut short before it began due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic when the Pirates were set to return the majority of their roster.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe split its two games on Saturday, opening with a 14-7 win over Chequamegon. Makya Hetherington was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in while Brooke Anderson, Grace Harycki and Richelle Raether had three hits apiece in the win. Brooke Anderson struck out six for the victory as the Knights jumped out to an 8-2 lead after three innings. Anderson struck out four in 4.2 innings against the Pirates.

The Knights (9-3) begin the homestretch of the East Lakeland Conference title race with a doubleheader on Tuesday at Birchwood/Winter.

Saturday's Slamfest tournament was contested across two sites with Thorp and Gilman both hosting games. The tourney is less than a decade old and is the brainchild of Phelps and former Thorp and current Fall Creek coach Brad Ceranski. In the past Phelps hosted smaller tournament for four or six teams in Gilman but felt there would be interest in expanding.

“I called him up and I think he thought I was nuts," Phelps said of his first conversation about the tournament with Ceranski. "I said Brad we can get teams to come in here and you’ve got friends, I got friends. We can bring teams in and we can travel back and forth if we have to.”

Both Gilman and Thorp have expanded their softball facilities in recent years and are currently capable of hosting a combined seven games at once. Saturday had continual games on six different diamonds as teams from throughout the northern half of the state competed. Last year the tournament had 22 teams and seven fields in action but Phelps said the spring weather made for a smaller turnout this year.

Gilman jumps back into Eastern Cloverbelt action on Monday at home versus Colby/Abbotsford before traveling to Marshfield Columbus on Thursday.

IN PHOTOS: Thorp and Gilman softball host Slamfest tournament 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23 Thorp/Gilman Softball Slamfest 5-13-23