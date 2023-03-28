A strong core of players is back this spring for the Chi-Hi softball team as the program once again begins its pursuit of sizable goals.

The Cardinals finished 23-4 a season ago and won the program’s first Big Rivers Conference championship since 2018 before falling in the Division 1 sectional semifinals to eventual state semifinalist Superior.

Many of the names and faces that helped Chi-Hi to a successful 2022 are back again this spring with 14 players returning.

“Obviously we have a ton of returners with experience, which is a nice situation to be in,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said.

That experience includes a myriad of potent bats and strong defenders in the field. Junior shortstop Makenna Johnston was a prototypical left-handed leadoff bat atop the lineup in a 2022 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches all-state first team season, hitting .576 with a .716 on-base percentage with 34 total hits including three home runs while driving in 25. Johnston scored 38 runs and stole nine bases and will once again serve as a headache for opposing teams at the top of the Cardinal order.

UW-Green Bay signee Madyson Baker was a first team all-district and second team All-Big Rivers selection a year ago where she hit .400 with a pair of home runs and 25 runs batted in. Junior Paige Steinmetz is back to patrol center field following a sophomore campaign where she hit .355 with 22 runs batted in and 25 runs scored in earning first team all-conference. Senior outfielder Basia Olson was also a first team all-conference selection as she hit .367 with two home runs, 27 runs batted in and 17 runs scored.

Senior Madisyn Bauer hit .250 with 12 runs batted in and four doubles a year ago and fellow senior Camryn Fjelstad hit .342 with five doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs in a second team all-conference season. Junior infielder Mykle Buhrow hit .386 with 14 runs scored and 11 RBIs, junior outfielder Olivia Sanborn hit .462 in 2022 and Seniors Rachel Jacobson, Piper Kukuk, Addie Frenette and Harper Risinger and junior Lizzie Boiteau provided solid play when called upon a season ago and will aim to make an impact again this spring.

Junior pitcher Lakken McEathron logged 65 innings in 2022 with a 2.69 earned run average and an 8-2 record, striking out 63 batters against just 19 walks. McEathron will be looked to for more innings this season after the graduation of Hannah Aldrich and Faherty said sophomore Delaney Berg and freshman Willa Risinger would also be in the conversation for innings in the circle throughout the spring. Junior Emma McIlquham and freshman Lauren Shepherd also join a team with no shortage of talent at every spot on the diamond.

Catcher is another spot up for grabs with the graduation of multi-year starter Emme Bergh and behind the plate is another spot Faherty said could see many players early, including Baker, Bauer and Shepherd.

“It’s really up in the air a little bit,” Faherty said. “We know we have kids very capable in both positions, it’s just going to be a matter of us seeing them compete against each other.”

Graduated seniors Olivia Bero, Aldrich and Bergh have moved on but in their sizable shoes the co-coaches Faherty and Chelsea Seckora believe the Cardinals have all the talented needed to continue with the program’s long track record of success.

Right now the biggest challenge is when the season will begin.

The team is scheduled for a doubleheader Saturday in Marshfield but Mother Nature has left that up in the air. Upcoming Big Rivers home and away battles with Hudson and Menomonie line the first half of the regular season and would be a challenge right now with the lingering winter weather.

So in the meantime the team is looking to make the most of its practice time and improve upon the good things from a season ago. This week marks the first full week of practice for the varsity team after tryouts in week one before spring break last week.

“Our seasons are so short – whether you’re looking at practice in the gym or getting outside,” Seckora said. “Really the time spent we have is so minimal that we have to make sure we take advantage of all opportunities.”

Whenever the schedule gets going, games will come fast and furious. But that’s a pace the coaching staff feels the team can handle as it once again seeks conference, regional and sectional championships.

“Compete,” Faherty said of the team’s goal. “Compete in every game we play and take care of everything on a daily basis and you hope that sets you up for pretty good success.”

“A lot of hard work and a little bit of luck can make you go a long way,” Seckora added.

Further down the line the Cardinals have Saturday trips to Superior (April 15) and Watertown (April 22) before the team’s annual Chi-Hi invite near the end of the regular season on May 13 at Casper Park.

“They’re a good group of kids,” Faherty said of the team. “They’re ready to work hard and hopefully have another good season.”

