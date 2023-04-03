The Bloomer softball team returns nearly intact from last year’s Division 3 sectional finalist.

But that ‘nearly’ will be tough to replace.

The Blackhawks return a strong senior class with two years of starting experience to lead the way for fifth-year coach Keith Poirier. Five players with All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honors from a 23-3 season are back to anchor an offense that should showcase plenty of power this spring. Tori Jenneman hit .299 with three home runs at catcher in 2022 and could move to shortstop or the outfield. Second team outfielder Laikyn Maidment hit .420 with five home runs and second team outfielder Delaney Zwiefelhofer had a .395 batting average with three home runs and seven doubles.

All-conference honorable mention infielders Karley Rada and McKenna Hilger each hit .320 and third baseman RyAnna Keller give the Blackhawks plenty of experience in the dirt. Junior outfielder Isabel Rubenzer, first baseman Tyra Zwiefelhofer and infielder Kelsey Kettner are also back after helping the team finish one game from state a season ago.

The defending Western Clovebelt Conference champions will have a significant departure to account for with the graduation of Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first team all-state pitcher Calley Olson, now playing in college at Minot State. Delaney Zwiefelhofer and Kettner will be a part of a rotation in the circle as Bloomer looks for arms to provide quality innings in support of the team’s strong offense.

Bloomer started strong with lopsided five-inning wins over Cameron (32-0) and Spooner (20-3) on Saturday in Mauston.

Cadott seeks follow-up from historic 2022

A year ago the Hornets won the program’s first regional championship in 38 years.

Many of the players that helped Cadott hoist a Division 4 regional championship plaque are back and looking for even more success for 15th-year coach Kari Moldrem.

Those returners are led by a strong senior class of Elly Eiler, Eva Enestvedt, Lauryn Goettl, Morgan Moldrem and Laken Ryan, players that have been successful in many sports including on the diamond for the Hornets. Goettl was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt pick a season ago and will split time between pitching and shortstop. Eiler and Enestvedt will play two spots in the outfield, Moldrem returns to her spot at second base and Ryan will work with Goettl and the other Cadott pitchers behind the plate.

Rilei Wicks will play the left side of the infield at both third base and shortstop while Kasey Wicks will join Goettl in the circle as well as playing first base.

Coach Moldrem also pointed to Kennedy Nerdrum and Lexi Bremness pitchers who could make in impact as well as a freshman group eager to make its mark.

Stanley-Boyd returns bats for returning coach

Familiarity is the word for the Orioles this spring.

Stanley-Boyd returns a roster full of veteran players for a coach back with the program after a few years off.

Andrea Mahr is back at the help for the Orioles after a four-year stint leading the program from 2016-19. Mahr returns to the team with a roster full of veterans.

Mallory Eslinger hit .432 a season ago while Emily Brenner (.349), Aaliyah Allard (.348) and Emme Felmlee (.333) also offered plenty of punch. Abby Reynolds, Chelsie Nawrocki, Kaden Drehmel, Lauren Potaczek, Sierra Close, Taniele Ducommun and Tina Benson provide experience around the diamond with many seniors to lead the way.

Mahr credited Reynolds’ work in the offseason to improve in the circle while Felmlee and Potaczek will also be ready to provide innings as well.

“I expect the entire lineup to be quality hitters with a lot of senior leadership,” Mahr said. “We should have some really solid defense since we are returning people to almost every position in the field. The whole entire team has a desire to be their best selves this season. They are putting in the hard work and are hungry for a winning season.”

Lake Holcombe/Cornell return experience in circle

Junior pitcher Brooke Anderson will shoulder the pitching load for the Knights as she aims to build on a second team All-East Lakeland Conference season. Seventh-year coach Andy Lorenzen said Anderson has been working on her offspeed offerings to go with her strike throwing ability to keep opposing teams off balance.

At the plate junior Makya Hetherington is coming off a strong sophomore campaign at third base. Hetherington earned first team all-conference honors as one of the top players in the East Lakeland after hitting .525 and will again be a big part of the heart of the lineup. Fellow junior Grace Harycki hit .400 last season in an All-East Lakeland second team season.

“We have a good core of returning players with a lot of experience,” Lorenzen said. “They picked up where they left off last season and are improving every day. I strongly believe we can make a push for conference if the girls improve and gel together.”

New Auburn building

The Trojans are in the process of building their program as the team is back. New Auburn is playing several games in the Lakeland Conference this season but is still doing so at a junior varsity level and will not be competing in the postseason.