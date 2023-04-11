The McDonell softball team's offense scored in four of five innings to earn an 11-1 nonconference win over Ladysmith on Tuesday evening at Casper Park.

The Macks had 11 total hits as a team with four different players having two hits apiece in the win. Josie Witkowski drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 effort with a double and scored one run to lead the hit parade for the Macks (2-0).

“I love how everyone was aggressive and how everyone contributed," McDonell junior Morgan Wirtz said of the offense. "Top to bottom everyone hit and that’s what makes a good team, hitting from one to nine.”

Wirtz had two doubles and a walk, Kendall Hepfler was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and four runs scored in the leadoff spot and Rebecca Baier had two hits and drove in the final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to hit the run rule.

McDonell spent a week in Florida early in the season where the team picked up a 4-3 win over Masters Academy (Fla.) before returning to Wisconsin. But prior to Monday the Macks had been unable to practice at Casper Park due to lingering winter conditions.

Tuesday's home opener for the Macks featured some twists and turns along the way. Initially the Macks were scheduled to play at Abbotsford/Colby, a game that was then moved to Chippewa Falls before Abbotsford/Colby had to cancel on Monday. Not wanting to waste a beautiful sunny day with temperatures in the 70s, coach Baier and McDonell athletic director Alexis Landherr hit the phones to try to find a replacement game. Enter Ladysmith, who was able to make the one hour trip down Highway 178 to meet the Macks as the Lumberjills' field was still unable to host games.

“I think the bats left off where we did in Florida," coach Baier said. "They had a lot of line drives – we had some bloopers too – but a lot of line-drive singles and good baserunning today too.”

McDonell never trailed, scoring twice in the first inning before adding four spots in the third and fifth and a single tally in the fourth. Abby Bresina, Katie Ruf and Kiara Leinenkugel had runs batted in as a part of the balanced effort.

“We manufactured some runs early and then that opened up the game later on," coach Baier said of the offense.

Ruf was also strong in the circle, striking out 10 while scattering two hits and one run. The lone mistake for Ruf came in the top of the second inning when Ladysmith third baseman Madison Lucas took the junior pitcher over the fence for a solo home run. Lucas also had a single as the two hits of the day for Ladysmith (0-1).

Ruf will shoulder the majority of the pitching responsibilities this spring for the Macks after sharing time a season ago with the now graduated Kait Ortmann. The junior walked just one batter and threw 45 of her 60 pitches for strikes.

“She was spot on tonight," coach Baier said of Ruf.

A year ago the Macks finished 12-10 and third in the Western Cloverbelt standings, but were upended in the Division 5 regional finals by Eau Claire Immanuel 5-4.

Tuesday's win starts a busy week of games for the Macks, who open Western Cloverbelt play Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild before hosting Neillsville on Friday.

