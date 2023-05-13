THORP — The prep softball playoffs are just around the corner and McDonell is fully aware.

The Macks are shifting their focus onto the postseason as top-seeded McDonell is aiming for tougher competition before it opens the playoffs on May 23. Saturday the Macks fell to a pair of strong foes at the Thorp/Gilman Slamfest tournament with defeats to Grantsburg (6-1) and Stevens Point Pacelli (13-3 in five innings).

McDonell was a later addition to the tournament. Previously the Macks were set to play a nonconference doubleheader with Northwestern in Bloomer on Saturday but the Heart O'North Conference champion Tigers had to cancel in order to open the date up for a makeup doubleheader with Ashland.

So the Macks looked down Highway 29 and were able to get into the tournament and faced a pair of state-ranked foes.

“I try to get my girls positive before we even get to these games. These are the games I want to play," McDonell coach Rick Baier said. "I don’t want to play the teams that we’re going to 10-run (rule). I want these girls to know that we can play with these girls.”

Five errors hurt the Macks in the first game against Grantsburg, the top ranked team in Division 4 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll. Junior pitcher Katie Ruf struck out four while allowing seven hits and six runs (three earned). Defensively Baier said the game was 'by far' the worst it has played so far this season.

“You know how you don’t want it to snowball?" Baier said of defensive mistakes. "It snowballed.”

Abby Bresina singled and scored for the Macks, driven in by Morgan Wirtz in the third inning. Whitney Meyers had a monster game for the Pirates with two home runs and a double while scoring three runs and driving in three. Meyers also struck out four in 3.2 innings without allowing a hit or walk.

The second game of the day matched the Macks up against Pacelli, the second-ranked team in the latest Division 5 poll. Pacelli scored a combined 10 runs in the first three innings to take control as the Cardinals pounded 16 total hits. Kaylin Yenter was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored while Kaydyn Nelson homered as a par t of a 3-for-4 day with five runs batted in.

Josie Witkowski had two hits including a double and drove in one while Keagan Winger was 2-for-2 with a double for the Macks (14-6), who were ranked sixth in the latest Division 5 poll. Avery Bowe pitched all five innings for McDonell, striking out a pair.

McDonell is completed with Western Cloverbelt play for the season, finishing second to Fall Creek in the league standings. The Macks are the No. 1 seed in their Division 5 half-sectional and open play in the semifinals on May 23 against the winner of Thursday's Owen-Withee at Thorp matchup.

Having a top seed in the half-section in recent years has not always guaranteed a deep playoff push. Thorp advanced to state as a No. 4 seed in 2022 and as a top seed in 2019 the Macks were knocked off in the regional finals. McDonell did make it to the sectional finals as a No. 1 seed in 2021.

“Our regional’s got some good teams in it," Baier said. "Every game we’re going to have to come out and fight.”

McDonell picked up a nonconference game with Somerset on Tuesday and Baier said the team is looking to add another on Thursday to keep from having a full week between games to start the postseason.

“They have a positive attitude and we’re going to be good," Baier said of the team. "We’re going to be fine.”

