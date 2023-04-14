CORNELL — A pair of tough innings doomed to the Cornell/Lake Holcombe softball team Friday in an 11-1 loss in five innings to Eau Claire Regis at Mill Yard Park.

The Ramblers (1-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth inning to break open what was a tight contest through three innings. Eau Claire Regis took advantage of a pair of Cornell/Lake Holcombe (0-1) errors in the fourth inning and Margie Morning had a run-scoring single.

The fifth inning featured three hits and six walks as Lily Walker, Morning, Izzy Skwierczynski and Bella Borton drove in runs including two-run hits for Skwierczynski and Borton.

Back-to-back singles by Ava Skwierczynski and Walker put the Ramblers on the board in the to of the second inning. The Knights came back with a run in the bottom of the third when Mahli Wilson drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a groundout from Brooke Anderson.

The junior pitcher Anderson tossed the first four innings for the Knights, striking out six and walking two before being lifted for Izabelle Schwingle and later Candace Spaeth for the fifth.

“She threw well tonight," Cornell/Lake Holcombe coach Andy Lorenzen said of Anderson. "I pulled her because we’ve got four games next week. They fouled off a ton of pitches. She threw a ton of pitches.”

Cornell/Lake Holcombe has a busy next week scheduled with a nonconference game at Stanley-Boyd on Monday before home games against Flambeau (Tuesday) and Birchwood/Winter (Thursday) and a road game at Prairie Farm (Friday) slated for East Lakeland action, weather willing.

Friday's game was the first varsity game of the year for the Knights, who faced New Auburn in a scrimmage Thursday as the Trojans play a non-varsity schedule to work their way back to a full time varsity team.

Schwingle had two hits for the Knights and Makya Hetherington added a first-inning single and stolen base. Cornell/Lake Holcombe was playing without starters Bralee Schroeder and Teryn Close as the Knights will look to get back in the swing of things next week.

