STANLEY — Looking for a lower-seeded prep softball team that might make a run in the postseason?

Perhaps Stanley-Boyd is your squad as the Orioles enter the postseason putting together an impressive second half of the season.

Overall, the Orioles have won 11 of their last 16 games with four of those five losses coming by one run.

“They’re really just starting to jive,” Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr said after Friday’s 2-1 loss to Mondovi. “Their confidence is building, they’re more confident in each other, they have the trust there. They’ve seen the reps now. This is the team that I knew was capable of doing this even last year, and now this year they’re showing up to the plate.”

Mahr returned to lead the program after previous serving as head coach from 2016-19 and said the team’s senior class of Tina Benson, Emily Brenner, Sierra Close, Kaden Drehmel, Emme Felmlee and Mallory Eslinger leading the way was a big reason why.

“I wanted to coach these girls since they were little, and I knew they have it in them,” Mahr said. “I was all on board for them.”

Since an 11-5 loss at Marshfield Columbus on April 24, the Orioles have put it together. The stretch started with a doubleheader sweep of rival Cadott on April 25 with one win being of the 17-15 variety after Stanley-Boyd trailed 12-2 after the first inning. Benson saved a 4-3 win over state-ranked McDonell on May 4 as the center fielder grabbed what would’ve been a walk-off two-run home run before tumbling over the snow fence and maintaining the catch to end a win at Casper Park.

Prep Softball: Unusual two-run seventh the difference as Mondovi edges Stanley-Boyd Two runs in an unusual top of the seventh inning were the difference as Mondovi edged Stanley-Boyd 2-1 in a nonconference softball battle on Friday evening.

Outside of an 11-0 loss to Bloomer as a part of a doubleheader on May 2, every other loss during the stretch has come by one run. The Orioles avenged a 7-6 loss to Osseo-Fairchild on April 27 with a 6-1 victory on May 12. The first game of the doubleheader against the Blackhawks was a 5-4 loss, a game the Orioles led for much of. Stanley-Boyd battled Western Cloverbelt champion Fall Creek to a 5-4 finish on May 8, and Stanley-Boyd led until the seventh inning in last Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Dunn-St. Croix champion Buffaloes.

“We’re ready to fight. We’re sick of losing close games like this,” Brenner said after Friday’s game. “This is like our third or fourth game where we’ve lost by one.”

“We’re also coming in as the underdog so we’ve got nothing to lose,” Benson added about the playoffs.

The senior shortstop Brenner has anchored the Oriole lineup as one of the biggest bats in the area. Brenner launched her eighth home run of the season in Friday’s loss and enters the postseason hitting .569 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.761 and a team-high 34 runs batted in. Benson is third on the team in on-base percentage (.544) and has twice as many walks (24) as strikeouts (12) and is one of seven players overall to hit at least .298 (Brenner, Bailey Sikora, Emme Felmlee, Benson, Eslinger, Lauren Potaczek and Kaden Drehmel).

“We’ve really started to hit the ball,” Brenner said. “Everybody’s eating apples and getting stronger.”

On the mound the combination of Abby Reyolds and Felmlee has provided strong innings throughout the spring, throwing strikes and pitching in front of a confident defense.

“I’ve played with these guys and these guys have played together for so long and it’s just we want to go out good,” Benson said.

“I feel like we’ve been working really hard throughout the years for this, and it’s really paying off this year,” Close added.

Like many successful teams, the reason for success isn’t just one thing.

Close credited the returning Mahr while Felmlee said the group takes things one inning at a time. Brenner was complimentary of the team’s younger players finding their roles around the multi-year starting seniors, and Eslinger said overall the team is a positive group that likes to have fun.

“We trust each other, which is a big part of it,” Felmlee said.

Stanley-Boyd is a No. 5 seed for the postseason and opens play against the Eastern Cloverbelt co-champion Warriors on Tuesday. Whoever wins there likely sees top-seeded and defending sectional champion Baldwin-Woodville in the regional finals on Thursday.

But the No. 5 has been lucky for the Orioles before. In Mahr’s most recent full season in 2019, Stanley-Boyd was a No. 5 seed and won the program’s first regional championship since 1996 after knocking of Durand 3-1 and beating ninth-seeded Stratford 8-3 after the Tigers upset top-seeded Elk Mound 4-2.

Mahr sees similarities between the two teams both led by strong senior classes. But the one thing Mahr thinks this year’s group has on that previous regional title squad is the quality of the team’s at-bats top to bottom.

That surging offense will be tested from here on out against strong foes, and Mahr believes her team is up for the challenge.

“They feel like they’re playing their best ball, and I do too. And it will be fun to see what we can do going into regionals,” Mahr said.

IN PHOTOS: Stanley-Boyd softball hosts Mondovi 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23 Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd softball 5-19-23