CADOTT — The Cadott wrestling team has long been a staple of Hornets athletics.

In more recent years, the girls basketball team has returned to prominence.

Athletes from both teams were recognized and honored on Wednesday as they finalized commitments to continue with their particular sports in college.

Tristan Drier, Elly Eiler and Lauryn Goettl will stay with their sports at the next level after stellar high school careers on the mat and court.

Drier, a three-sport athlete for the Hornets, will be heading to UW-Eau Claire to wrestle for the Blugolds. An experienced four-year Division 3 state qualifier for the Hornets, Drier compiled a 143-25 record record during his time with Cadott and was a three-time state placewinner with a best finish of third at 152 pounds this past season. The senior is also a four-time All-Chippewa County selection with three Cloverbelt Conference and regional championships and two sectional titles in his pocket. Drier is also one of fewer than 10 wrestlers in program history to advance to state all four years of high school and notched 235 takedowns and 65 pinfall wins during his career as a Hornet.

Drier has also been a standout on the football field and baseball diamond for the Hornets.

The Blugolds wrestle in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for head coach Tim Fader and have quickly ascended to a premier program at the Division III college level. The opportunity to jump from one top-level program to another appealed to Drier.

“I knew there were a lot of different teams that were good teams I could wrestle for, but I knew the coaching stood out for Eau Claire and for the way they pursued me and kept on me all the time, that’s why I chose Eau Claire,” Drier said.

Eiler will also be heading to UW-Eau Claire as she joins the women’s basketball team for longtime Blugold coach Tonya Englund. The 5-foot-11 Eiler wrapped up her career on the court for the Hornets this past winter in helping Cadott reach the 20-win mark for the first time and advance to the program’s first regional final since 1998. Individually for her career, Eiler reached the 1,000-point mark this season and finished with 1,035 career points as she averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists and three steals to earn first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors.

UW-Eau Claire finished third in the WIAC standings behind Whitewater and Stout before qualifying for the NCAA Division III national tournament. Eiler is a three-sport athlete for Cadott, also competing on the volleyball court and softball diamond.

Eiler said she liked Englund’s fast-paced style of offense and its varying looks on defense as well as what UW-Eau Claire provides in the classroom.

“I chose them because they have a very good basketball program and mainly because when I visited the coach and she gave me a tour, they have such an emphasis on the academic part of being a student-athlete and I just really value that,” Eiler said. “Their program for health care, which I want go into, is very good.”

Another key member of the Cadott girls basketball program’s success will stay on the court in college with Goettl going to La Crosse to play for Viterbo. Goettl joins a V-Hawk program led by coach Lionel Jones and a team with a familiar face with former Hornet Jada Kowalczyk on the roster. Current McDonell senior Marley Hughes has also signed to play for Viterbo.

Like Eiler, Goettl eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career this season as the two served as a tough 1-2 punch as the Hornets finished second in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Goettl led Chippewa County in scoring at 21 points per game and scored 1,184 points in four years while pulling down 9.3 rebounds, registering 4.9 steals per game and dishing out three assists per contest. Goettl was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County selection.

Goettl is also a three-sport standout, competing in volleyball and softball for the Hornets.

Viterbo competes in the NorthStar Athletic Association conference as a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics organization and Jones was among those in attendance Wednesday to support the newest V-Hawk.

“I really like the campus and I was really focusing on my academics right away and if athletics came along with it that would be awesome,” Goettl said. “So I was really going for academics in the medical field and Viterbo is known for its medical field (schooling).”

