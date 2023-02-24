Ava Reuter is still relatively new to rugby.

But the Chi-Hi senior has turned heads in her limited time playing the sport.

Reuter signed her letter of intent on Friday to play rugby in college at Lindenwood University in a ceremony in front of family, friends and teammates.

The senior’s ascent as a college-bound rugby player has been a quick one and all the more impressive considering Chi-Hi doesn’t offer rugby as a sport. Reuter played her first season of the sport last year with a club team from Eagan, Minnesota, a squad that was the closest but Reuter said also provided her the opportunity to play. Reuter’s mother was a rugby player and played on a national team and both felt Ava’s love and connection to football could help her excel with rugby.

“I love hitting hard, and it’s fun to play and the energy to hit,” Reuter said.

The physical nature of the sport came naturally for Reuter, but the cardiovascular aspect was one that took some time to get used to.

“I knew it would be a lot of running, but it was more than I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Reuter said.

Prep Girls Basketball: Offseason work paying dividends early for Chi-Hi's Reuter Offseason focus on 3-point shooting and ball handling is paying off for Chi-Hi senior Ava Reuter. She finished with a team-high 17 points as the Cardinals girls basketball team fell at Eau Claire North 65-50 on Thursday evening.

Lindenwood is a Division I school located in St. Charles, Missouri. The Lions went unbeaten in seven fall contests and begin the spring season in early April. Coach Trevor Locke is in his first year as head coach for a Lindenwood squad that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference for many sports, including rugby, and recently made the move to the Division I level for most of its athletics.

“I looked at a lot of different schools, and they offered one of the highest levels of competition I could go to,” Reuter said of Lindenwood. “They have now five consecutive national championships. I know they’ll have a great level of competition for me to keep improving.”

Reuter brings a three-sport background as she prepares to take the next step into college athletics as a letterwinner with Cardinal football, basketball and track and field. Reuter played tight end on the gridiron in the fall and recently competed her senior season for the basketball team, where Reuter led the team in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game) despite missing a stretch in the middle of the season due to injury. Last spring, Reuter was the top shot put and discus thrower in Chippewa County and finished fourth and fifth in the shot put and discus, respectively, at the Big Rivers Conference championships.

All three of Reuter’s Chi-Hi head coaches spoke briefly at Friday’s ceremony. Football coach Chuck Raykovich said Reuter was a highly-respected member of the Cardinals team, girls basketball coach Becca Bestul lauded Reuter for the offseason work she put in to improve her game, and track and field coach Becky Nette said Reuter was one of the strongest athletes to come through the school’s strength and conditioning program.

Reuter is not the first member of her family to continue with athletics in college. Her older brother Joe is in his sophomore season with the Hillsdale College men’s basketball team, averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Division II Chargers.

As Reuter enters the final months of her senior season, she will close out her high school years in a busy way. Reuter will balance both rugby and track and field practice and play throughout the spring. With track and field practices in the morning and rugby in the afternoon, most of Reuter’s days will be full from sunrise until sunset.

But it’s a busy schedule Reuter is happy to keep as she prepares for her next step while making sure her current step ends as strong as possible.

“It’s great. I’m so relieved to know where I’m going and know what my plans going to be,” Reuter said. “Now I can focus on improving to get me where I need to be when I start.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi girls basketball hosts New Richmond 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23 New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-6-23