Prep Sports: Chi-Hi's Spitz signs as triathlete to University of South Dakota

The sport of triathlon might be a new one for many to see at the college level.

But it's one Ella Spitz has been training a long time to be a part of.

The Chi-Hi senior put pen to paper on Wednesday as she signed her letter of intent to be a triathlete at the University of South Dakota.

Spitz is a two-sport athlete with the Cardinals as she competes with the girls swimming and track and field teams — two-thirds of the requirements of being a triathlete.

“It’s super interesting," Spitz said of being a triathlete in college. "I’m really excited to be part of a growing sport that not a lot of people acknowledge.”

A triathlon is an endurance multisport race made up of swimming, cycling and running over various distances.

It's a sport the senior is familiar with and has been competing in after as a youngster after watching her mom do it.

Spitz is uniquely qualified for the sport from her time competing as a Cardinal. She is a four-year swimmer and senior captain this fall for the Chi-Hi girls swimming team, helping the Cardinals advance to state in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Overall, Spitz is a three-year state relay qualifier with the program and could have went all four years if the team's season was not cut short because of COVID-19 reasons in 2020.

“I’m really proud of Ella," Chi-Hi girls swim coach Breanna Jorgenson said. "I only coached her (in) her last two years of high school and a few years I got to coach her on the Y(MCA) team before so it’s been a lot of fun watching her grow and I’m really excited to hear about what she does at South Dakota.”

Spitz has spent her springs as a distance runner for the track and field team. She finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run and ninth in the 800 at Division 1 regionals last spring in Hudson.

Initially, Spitz looked into either triathlon or swimming in college, but after some conversations with college coaches she decided triathlon was the direction.

“Once the triathlon opportunity came up, then I focused more on that," Spitz said.

She made her decision to attend South Dakota roughly a month ago and said there was something extra special about being a Coyote that led her to her decision.

“The facilities are really nice, but it was really the team atmosphere," Spitz said. "I just felt really included, and they were super welcoming.”

The University of South Dakota is located in Vermillion, South Dakota. Women's triathlon was first approved as an NCAA sport in 2014, and this fall there were 40 programs across the country supporting the growing sport. South Dakota is a Division I school for triathlon and features a 750-meter open-water swim, 20-kilometer bike race and 5-kilometer run. This year's South Dakota team featured athletes from six different countries for head coach Kyle Joplin.

Spitz hasn't decided on her major but said she would like to do something in the pre-chiropractic field. With the decision now official, Spitz is excited she can focus on the rest of her senior season as a Cardinal before making the jump to become a Coyote.

“It was really nice," Spitz said, "a sense of relief afterward.”