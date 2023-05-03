Numerous athletes who have served as cornerstones for successful Chi-Hi programs are taking their talents to the next level.

Madisyn Bauer, Thomas Clary, Christian Crumbaker, Dawson Goodman, Ava Heinz, Jake Mason, Mason Monarski, Joanna Mower, Sami Perlberg, Joey Schemenauer, Kansas Smith, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Grayden Thatcher, Jackson Tomczak and Peyton Watson were honored during a ceremony on Wednesday in the Chi-Hi high school gym as each athlete will continue with sports in college.

Chi-Hi activities director Mike Thompson spoke at Wednesday's ceremony prior to the athletes signing and credited the group not only for its hard work and ability in competition, but also for its commitment to being good teammates and in the classroom where the group carries a cumulative grade point average of 3.674. Thompson added the group makes up a larger group of more than 20 Chi-Hi athletes who have already committed to continue with athletics in college, roughly 6% of this year's graduating class.

Bauer will stay on the softball diamond as the third baseman heads to North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa, to join the Trojans. NIACC competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference as a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association. Bauer is a three-year starter on the infield for the Cardinals and is coming off a season with a .250 batting average with 12 runs batted in and four doubles in helping the Cardinals win the program's first Big Rivers Conference championship since 2018. Outside of softball, Bauer was also a four-year player for the volleyball team as the Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the first time in program history last fall. Bauer is the volleyball program's career assists leader (3,237).

Clary will stay close to home with track and field as he heads to UW-Eau Claire to compete for the Blugolds in the WIAC. Clary has grown into one of the top throwers in the Big Rivers Conference, advancing to Division 1 sectionals in the discus in 2022 and finishing sixth in the shot put at the Big Rivers Conference championships. Last fall, Clary was a first team All-Big Rivers Conference honoree at linebacker for the football team as the 230-pound linebacker tallied 69 total tackles in helping a strong defense lead the program into the Division 1 playoffs.

Crumbaker will also be continuing with track and field in the WIAC as he competes for UW-La Crosse. The three-sport athlete Crumbaker finished 13th in the triple jump at last year's Division 1 state track and field championships in La Crosse and has the top triple jump performance in the Chippewa County Honor Roll so far this spring. Outside of track and field, Crumbaker competed with the cross country program in the fall and was an All-Chippewa County second team selection in boys basketball during the winter after averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Goodman is staying on the gridiron as he heads for Menomonie to join the UW-Stout football team. As a senior, Goodman earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention and all-region honors to go with Big Rivers Conference first team selection after 93 total tackles, including one for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions as a defensive back. He also rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries and was named Chippewa County Player of the Year. In the spring, Goodman is a multi-year starter for the baseball team.

Heinz is taking her talents to Madison as she joins the University of Wisconsin women's rowing team. A two-sport athlete during her high school career with the Cardinals, Heinz spent her falls as a part of the girls swimming team and in the spring competed for the track and field team during her prep career. Heinz competed at sectionals in the pool in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke and as a part of the 200 medley relay team last fall. Heinz joins a Badgers roster that includes Rice Lake native Jordan Roethel and in the past has housed Chippewa County athletes such as Cadott's Lexi Siverling and Stanley's Jenna Hoffstatter in more recent years.

Mason will maintain a busy athletic schedule into college as he heads for UW-Platteville to compete with the cross country and track and field programs in the WIAC for the Pioneers. A distance runner with both Chi-Hi programs, Mason had the eighth best cross country time in Chippewa County last fall (17 minutes, 39.3 seconds) and was fifth in the latest Chippewa County Track and Field honor roll in the 3,200-meter run (10:53.42).

Monarski is one of two Cardinals to join the Blugolds men's basketball team in Eau Claire. The 6-foot Monarski exits his high school career second in Chi-Hi program history in scoring (1,280) and 3-pointers (227) and was picked for the All-Big Rivers Conference first team while being selected as the Chippewa County Player of the Year this past winter after averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. A four-year player for the Cardinals, Monarski was a part of Chi-Hi's 2020 Division 1 regional championship team. Monarski was also a first team All-Chippewa County linebacker on the gridiron last fall.

Mower will stay in the Chippewa Valley as she heads to Eau Claire to join the UW-Eau Claire cheerleading program with the Blugolds. When Mower wasn't helping the cheerleading team cheer on the Cardinals in the fall and winter she is also a member of a senior-led defense group for the Chi-Hi girls soccer team. Chi-Hi cheerleading coach Kelly Jaquish said Mower is the first Cardinal to go onto cheer in college during her time as advisor for the program.

Perlberg will join another WIAC school but for volleyball as she heads to UW-Oshkosh to play for the Titans. The 5-foot-10 Perlberg had a decorated career with the Cardinals as a four-year varsity player and a four-time All-Chippewa County and two-time Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team selection. Perlberg was the 2021 Chippewa County Player of the Year and tallied 354 digs, 293 kills, 60 aces, 24 blocks and 11 assists this past year in advancing to state for the first time. Perlberg is also an All-Big Rivers Conference selection as a defender a season ago for the girls soccer team.

Schemenauer is one of two members of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team that is moving onto the college level as she will play for Northland College in Ashland. The forward scored 35 goals and assisted of 38 others in 91 total games across four seasons for the Sabers. Those 35 goals included a state championship winner in overtime for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in a 3-2 overtime win over the University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20, 2021, in Wisconsin Rapids. Schemenauer was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference selection this past season.

Smith like Mason will be competing for two teams in college as he also stays with cross country and track and field with Ripon College. Smith excels in the jumps for the track and field team and is second in the latest Chippewa County Honor Roll in both the long jump (20-½) and triple jump (41-6½) and had the ninth best time in last fall's cross country honor roll (17:45.6). In the winter, Smith was a four-year player for the boys basketball team, earning All-Chippewa County honors on two occasions.

Stephenson is the other hockey-bound athlete for Chi-Hi as she will play at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. A veteran of more than 70 games with the Sabers, Stephenson has 28 goals and 27 assists throughout her Chippewa Falls/Menomonie career and earned All-Big Rivers Conference second team recognition at forward this past season. Like Schemenauer, Stephenson also played a key role in the girls hockey team's 2021 state championship as the forward netted the overtime game-winning goal in the team's 4-3 semifinal win over Central Wisconsin on Feb. 17, 2021. Stephenson joins a Trine roster that includes Chi-Hi graduate Abby Martin.

Thatcher will continue the Chi-Hi football team's significant presence throughout the WIAC as he heads down Highway 94 to River Falls to join the Falcons. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Thatcher was an anchor along the offensive line for the Cardinals in helping the team's trademark double wing offense thrive on the ground. A multi-year varsity player for the Cardinals, Thatcher helped Chi-Hi reach the playoffs in back-to-back years and joins a Falcons team led by head coach Matt Walker.

Tomczak will team up with Monarski once again on the court with the Blugolds. The 6-foot-7 Tomczak averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game in a breakthrough senior campaign for the Cardinals where he earned All-Chippewa County first team and All-Big Rivers second team honors. A two-year varsity player for the Cardinals, Tomczak will join Monarski as a part of the incoming freshman class for head coach Matt Siverling and UW-Eau Claire as the duo will see former teammates now as opponents in the WIAC.

Watson will jump back into the pool in college as she joins the Washington University women's swim team in St. Louis. Watson owns several Chi-Hi program recors and advanced to the Division 1 state tournament in a varsity of events in three of her four years of competition. This past year, Watson finished 10th in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and teamed up with Evelyn Arnold, Libby Spitz and Ella Spitz to take 14th in the 400 freestyle relay and 17th in the 200 frestyle relay and will now take her talent to college for head coach Brad Shively.