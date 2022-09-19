Prep Sports High Five — September 12-17

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Marley Hughes, McDonell

The senior led the volleyball team to an unbeaten day and championship at Saturday’s Diocesan Tournament. Hughes had a team-best 43 kills to go with 12 digs, eight blocks and five aces. The Macks play a pair of key Western Cloverbelt matchups beginning Tuesday hosting Stanley-Boyd before playing at Bloomer on Thursday.

Gubgnit Mason, Chi-Hi

The junior midfielder played a big role in the boys soccer team earning its first win of the season, a 4-1 victory over Menomonie last Thursday. Mason scored one goal an assisted on two others as the Cardinals picked up a Big Rivers win against the Mustangs. Chi-Hi hosts New Richmond on Tuesday and Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.

Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe

The junior wide receiver turned running back scored five total touchdowns for the Chieftains in Thursday’s 50-8 victory over New Auburn. Nitek ran for 123 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns while hauling in two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Friday.

Gabe Prince, Bloomer

The junior was a dual threat at quarterback on Friday as the Blackhawk football team routed Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34-7. Prince completed 5 of 8 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 194 yards and a score on 19 carries in the victory. Bloomer hosts Cumberland on Friday.

Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd

The senior reached a significant milestone last Tuesday in the volleyball team’s straight set victory over Thorp to start Western Cloverbelt play. Brenner had 27 kills in the win over the Cardinals to eclipse 1,000 kills for her career and also had 13 digs. Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Tuesday before traveling to Cadott on Thursday for a conference matchup with the rival Hornets.