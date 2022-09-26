Prep Sports High Five — September 19-24

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Tristan Drier, Cadott

The senior led the Hornets football team on the ground and through the air in Friday’s 31-0 win at Glenwood City. Drier completed all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown pass while adding 95 rushing yards on 15 carries and two scores on the ground. Cadott plays at Clear Lake on Friday.

Katlyn Jones, Bloomer

The junior was a force at the net for the Blackhawk volleyball team in Thursday’s five-set win over McDonell. Jones led the team with 13 kills, added seven block assists and had five digs as the Blackhawks took over first place all alone in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Bloomer plays at Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday and hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.

Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe

The junior had a big night as the Chieftains volleyball team earned a win in four sets over Birchwood on Thursday. Lechleitner had eight kills and added seven blocks in the victory over the Bobcats. Lake Holcombe plays at New Auburn on Tuesday and hosts Bruce on Thursday.

Addy Seaholm, Chi-Hi

The sophomore finished in fourth place for the Cardinals girls golf team at Wednesday’s Big Rivers Conference championships at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Seaholm shot an 84 to finish two shots behind medalist Abbie Ritzer of New Richmond (82) at the front of the leaderboard. Chi-Hi opens postseason play Thursday with Division 1 regionals at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire.

Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd

The junior led a potent ground game for the Oriole football team in Friday’s 42-8 win over Osseo-Fairchild. Sturm ran for a team-high 81 yards and two scores on just 10 carries as Stanley-Boyd piled up 234 rushing yards and five scores in the win. Stanley-Boyd hosts Neillsville/Granton on Friday.